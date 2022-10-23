Davis hat-trick steers West Pier to victory and Itis Itis Rovers see off Fishburn young guns

Itis Itis in action earlier this season against Newlands

Benny Davis opened the scoring with a neat finish and man of the match John Grayston doubled the lead from the edge of the box, and the latter made it 3-0 with a delightful side-footed volley from a great Dec Richardson cross.

The lead was 4-0 at the break after Richardson’s expert lob from outside the area.

Davis completed his hat-trick after the interval, his third was the goal of the game as his shot found the top corner from a tight angle.

Alex Sheader and Ali Caw were the star men for Seamer.

Itis Itis Rovers won 7-1 at Fishburn Park Academy.

The Rovers scorers were Mikey Barker (2), Alistair Jennings, Josh Fergus, Robbie Scarborough, Luke Jones and Curtis Rose, Reuben Mason having put Park in front.