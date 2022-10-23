Davis hat-trick steers West Pier to victory and Itis Itis Rovers see off Fishburn young guns
West Pier won 6-0 against Seamer in the Scarborough & District Football League.
Benny Davis opened the scoring with a neat finish and man of the match John Grayston doubled the lead from the edge of the box, and the latter made it 3-0 with a delightful side-footed volley from a great Dec Richardson cross.
The lead was 4-0 at the break after Richardson’s expert lob from outside the area.
Davis completed his hat-trick after the interval, his third was the goal of the game as his shot found the top corner from a tight angle.
Alex Sheader and Ali Caw were the star men for Seamer.
Most Popular
Itis Itis Rovers won 7-1 at Fishburn Park Academy.
The Rovers scorers were Mikey Barker (2), Alistair Jennings, Josh Fergus, Robbie Scarborough, Luke Jones and Curtis Rose, Reuben Mason having put Park in front.
Rovers man of the match was keeper Tom Leason, who saved a penalty, while left-winger Harry Mothersdale was the man of the match for Fishburn.