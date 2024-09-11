Debutant Molly Skelton nets double as Scarborough Ladies Under-15s win at Holme Rovers

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s line up before their 2024-25 season opener against Strensall. PHOTO BY SARAH FARRAR

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s opened up their City of York Girls Football League account with a 3-1 win at Holme Rovers.

Boro started strongly with the new signings Molly Skelton and Maizie Walker impressing down the left and right flanks. After 15 minutes of constant pressure, Isla Jones let fly from 25 yards and put the ball over the keeper into the top corner.

The visitors took their foot off the gas a little and allowed Holme back into the game and they levelled with a free-kick.

The second half started much the same as the first, as Holme's keeper was kept busy, but stood firm. Backed up by her defence, it looked as though the game was heading for a draw.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s in action at home to Strensall. PHOTOS BY SARAH FARRAR

That was until the 76th minute when Pippa Wedge played a superb through-ball for Skelton to run on to and slot past the keeper into the bottom corner.

This was soon followed by a third, Jones played a neat through- ball through the defenders legs for Skelton to score again, slotting through the keeper’s legs into the net.

A great performance from the Scarborough girls.

Girl of the game could have been awarded to a number of the team, but the manager decided that Skelton should get it for her constant attacking threat and two superb goals.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s in action against Strensall. Photos by Sarah Farrar

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s kicked off their season with a 6-0 loss at Sherburn against Strensall Tigers.

This season sees the girls move up to 11-a-side football, with the accordingly bigger pitches and goals.

With some new players making their debuts and some players missing it was always a tough ask against an excellent Strensall team who will no doubt finish the season towards the top of the league.

Boro started strongly, putting into practice what has been worked on in pre-season, with some excellent passing moves, unfortunately they went into halftime two goals down.

The second half was a real challenge for the girls, only one sub being available, and tired legs towards the end. Despite the 6-0 loss all the Boro girls never gave up and should take great pride in their performance.