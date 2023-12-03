Dec Richardson and Will Jenkinson sparkle as West Pier cruise to win against Reserves
Both teams started the game brightly, with a couple of half chances at either end, but it was the Pier first team who took the lead on the 20-minute mark thanks to a beautiful guided header from seasoned campaigner Will Jenkinson from a corner.
Benny Davis and Richardson made it 3-0 in quick succession.
Harley Thornton added a fourth, then Bobbie Cappleman pulled one back for Dave Hooper’s reserves.
It could have been 4-4 if wasn't for Pier’s first-team keeper making three or four crucial saves.
Pier player-boss Jonny McGough said: “In the second half we upped it a gear made couple of changes and dominated the second half.
“Super-sub Paul Provins came on and scored, but the goal of the game saw Richardson hit a brilliant 90th-minute overhead kick from the edge of the box after a great ball by Davis.
"Will Jenkinson and Richardson shared our man of the match.”
In the second half, as well as Richardson scoring another two, Thornton added his second, with Martin Cooper and Sammy Garnettalso on target as well as an own goal.
Pier Reserves also scored further goals through Bobbie Cappleman and Lee Cappleman in the second half, their star men were Bobbie Cappleman and Chris Ryan.