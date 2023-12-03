Dec Richardson and Will Jenkinson sparkle as West Pier cruise to win against Reserves

Dec Richardson bagged four goals as Scarborough & District Football League leaders West Pier romped to a 12-3 win against their reserve team at Pindar Leisure Centre on a chilly Friday night.

West Pier surged to a 12-3 win against their reserves.

Both teams started the game brightly, with a couple of half chances at either end, but it was the Pier first team who took the lead on the 20-minute mark thanks to a beautiful guided header from seasoned campaigner Will Jenkinson from a corner.

Benny Davis and Richardson made it 3-0 in quick succession.

Harley Thornton added a fourth, then Bobbie Cappleman pulled one back for Dave Hooper’s reserves.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could have been 4-4 if wasn't for Pier’s first-team keeper making three or four crucial saves.

Pier player-boss Jonny McGough said: “In the second half we upped it a gear made couple of changes and dominated the second half.

“Super-sub Paul Provins came on and scored, but the goal of the game saw Richardson hit a brilliant 90th-minute overhead kick from the edge of the box after a great ball by Davis.

"Will Jenkinson and Richardson shared our man of the match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half, as well as Richardson scoring another two, Thornton added his second, with Martin Cooper and Sammy Garnettalso on target as well as an own goal.