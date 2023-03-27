West Pier, red and black striped kit, in action against Edgehill earlier this season.

The visitors led 1-0 at the break thanks to a Dec Richardson goal after a great flick-on from Mike Hartnett.

Pier doubled their lead through a Richardson lob after some great work and pass from Sammy Garnett, then Benny Davis made it 3-0 with a bullet header at the back post.

An Ayton own goal sealed Pier’s win, and although Ayton replied with a goal the visitors restored their four-goal lead when another own goal denied Paul Provins a tap-in.

Edgehill are closing in on the league title.

Pier boss Johnny McGough said: “The whole back four was immense but Mikey Pickering was man of the match.”

Saturday League leaders Edgehill powered to a 9-1 home win against Scalby.

Morgan Beal put Scalby ahead after a great Dave Oxley pass but Edgehill levelled straight away through Joe Gallagher, quickly followed by Sean Exley and an excellent Ryan Link header.

Jamie Patterson then scored the goal of the game, volleying home a corner from just inside the box and dedicating the goal to his new fiancé Lucy.

Exley and Gallagher got another each to make it 6-1 at half time.

Man of the match Exley went on to complete his hat-trick and the energetic Neil Thomas scored two late on the seal the win, leaving Edgehill needing two points to claim the league title, with their next game being at Seamer this Saturday afternoon.

Scalby, who fielded four 16-year-olds, never gave up and their men of match were Max Edwards and Cameron McDonald.