Dec Richardson’s double helps West Pier see off Edgehill 4-2 in League Cup

Pier went ahead through a Richardson shot, but Kieran Link levelled on 30 minutes.

A cracking 18-yard shot by Richardson restored Pier’s lead in the second half, but Sean Exley equalised from the spot. Pier boss Johnny McGough, on as a sub, latched onto a fine Richardson pass to make it 3-2 with 15 minutes left.

Only goal-line clearances and last-ditch tackles kept out a determined Edgehill, Pier grabbing a fourth on the break through Benny Davis.

McGough said: “All 11 players deserve massive credit but Ross Plu and Martin Cooper at centre-back were immense, we fully deserved the win.”

Veteran Wayne Aziz was Edgehill man of the match.

Itis Itis Rovers eased to a 9-0 home win against a young Edgehill Reserves.

Brody Norton-Hunter and Alistair Jennings hit a brace apiece with boss Mike Barker, Sam Pickard, Josh Fergus, Tyler Richardson and Liam Atkinson-Smith also on target.

The Itis Itis man of the match was shared between Richardson, Pickard and Norton-Hunter, Edgehill’s star man was left-back Josh Pickin, pushed hard by Andrew Noon and Ethan Hodgson.

Man of the match Sam Ward smashed in four goals and Tommy Adams a hat-trick as Seamer powered to a 10-1 home success against Fishburn Park Academy.