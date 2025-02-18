Dec Richardson’s double helps West Pier win 3-2 at Beckett Football League Division 2 leaders Heslerton

Tom Stockdale scored for Heslerton in the 3-2 loss at West Pier.

​A Dec Richardson double and a Neil Thomas goal helped second-placed West Pier to a thrilling 3-2 comeback win at home to Beckett League Division Two leaders Heslerton, leaving Pier only a point behind their title rivals.

The visitors were sharp out of the blocks with a goal inside the opening five minutes, Sam Besau lashing the ball into the net after meeting Morgan Kendrew’s right-wing cross following great work in midfield from Rob Ruston, writes Andy Stanton.

Within 10 minutes Heslerton had doubled their lead. Again Ruston and Kendrew were involved, with Matty Bean then teeing up Tom Stockdale to finish strongly.

Pier would hit back twice before the interval, but not before Pier keeper Scott Wardman made a critical save with his legs from Jake Allardice’s goalbound drive.

Danby were held to a 1-1 draw by Sinnington.

The second half saw half-chances for both sides as both searched for the winner, and it would come with 20 minutes remaining as Pier bundled the ball into the net from a corner.

Third-placed Danby looked to keep pace with the top two as they welcomed a below-strength Sinnington.

The hosts went ahead through Rhys Mould in a first half where they should have put the game to bed, but they would have to settle for one goal going into the interval.

Sinnington, with stand-in keeper Jack Balderson in impressive form, continued to defend the Danby threat, then, with five minutes remaining, the hosts would go down to 10 men after an off-the-ball incident brought a red card.

From the free-kick Sinnington sent the ball into the Danby box where it wasn’t dealt with and Luke Clemmit fired home a very unlikely equaliser.

Amotherby & Swinton Reserves drew 3-3 at home to Slingsby.

The hosts took an early lead through Simon Rouph however James Sawdon equalised.

The second half brought two more goals for Rouph as he completed his hat-trick but the visitors replied as Martin Crick gave Slingsby hope.

With five minutes remaining Luke Dawson’s goal gave Slingsby a point.

Bagby & Balk lost 3-0 at fellow strugglers Ryedale,with captain Brody Norton-Hunter hitting two first-half goals and Ben Thompson adding a third after the break.

Fishburn Park Academy lost 3-1 at home to Lealholm.

The visitors took a first-half lead with a Sam Russell strike.

Sonny McDermott and John Ventress added to the Lealholm tally with Sonny Winspear hitting Fishburn’s effort.​