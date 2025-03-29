Declan ​Richardson hat-trick fires West Pier to Beckett Football League Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy final win against Ayton

West Pier earned a Beckett Football League Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy final 3-0 win against Ayton

​​A Declan Richardson hat-trick steered second division high-flyers West Pier to a 3-0 victory in the Beckett Football League Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy final against Division One side Ayton at Pickering Town Football Club’s Mill Lane ground.

Pier kicked Friday night’s game off and were immediately on the front foot, they had a couple of chances in the opening minutes to take the lead but fine stops from Ben Mason kept them out.

The second division team took the lead from the spot when Richardson was brought down in the box, got up and slotted past Mason, who got a good hand to it.

Pier had the chance to double their lead when Richardson and stalwart Martin Cooper found themselves in a two-on-one situation but the former decided to shoot from long-range and missed the target.

West Pier won 3-0 in the Beckett Football League Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy final against Ayton. Photo by Andrew Spivey

The lead was extended not long after when Josh Welburn played a 50-yard diagonal pass into the box and Richardson headed home.

Pier needed to make a change in the first half when veteran Neil Thomas picked up a calf injury.

The Division Two title-chasers came out on top in the second half creating chances at with a Cooper effort ruled offside, a shot from player-boss Will Jenkinson, who put in an impressive display, brilliantly tipped over by Mason, and Jenkinson had a left-footed shot saved not long after.

Pier controlled the second half and another shot from Cooper was well-saved with Matthew Hillman pulling the ball back across goal just needing someone to knock it in.

With Ayton desperately trying to get a late goal Pier broke in their own half and played Richardson through, the hot-shot ran through, tucking the ball under the oncoming keeper to seal Pier’s victory.

Jenkinson said: “I’m so proud of the lads, from start to finish we played out of our skins. We fully deserved the 3-0 win. This is what we play football for, for nights like these.

"For some like me and the older lads it’s nice to add a new trophy to the cabinet and some of the young lads picking up their first medal.

"It was a big team effort but we’ve got big games coming up thick and fast. Let’s take each game as it comes and see where we end up. Commiserations to Ayton they gave us a tough game.

"I thought Mikey Pickering was outstanding again, he epitomises everything what West Pier stands for, while Declan also played very well but the whole squad was outstanding on the night.”