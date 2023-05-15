Defender Ashley Jackson signs on for another year with Scarborough Athletic
Ashley Jackson has re-signed for Boro for the 2023/24 season.
The fans’ favourite, who is never without a smile, re-found his place in the team at the end of the season.
A statement on the Boro website said: “Since signing from Boston United in Summer 2021, Jackson has been ever-dependable at left-back or in a more advanced role.
“The athletic full-back, who enjoys getting up and down the left flank and also with his long throw, is a great piece of armoury for Jonathan Greening's side.”