Defender Harrison Beeden signs new contract with Whitby Town for 2023-24 season

Defender Harrison Beeden, above, centre, has signed a new contract with Whitby Town for 2023-24 season

The defender impressed with his solid displays at the back since joining the NPL Premier club in October from Brighouse Town, forging a formidable defensive partnership with captain Daniel Rowe, writes Paul Connolly.

Since his arrival, Beeden has also had an eye for goal, netting on five occasions in his 29 appearances for the Blues.

After signing the deal, Beeden told whitbytownfc.com: "I was very happy about signing a new deal.

Harrison Beeden has his shirt tugged during a game for the Blues last season.

"I’m hoping to kick on now for next season and just keep improving to help the team progress.

"It was a big step up in quality and intensity to this level last season, however I feel I adapted quickly and handled it well in a short space of time, which helped me to make an impact within the squad.

"Having the likes of Dan Rowe alongside me was a boost too, and I feel over the course of the season we managed to develop a strong partnership.

"As a team now, the aim is always to push into the play-off spots and be part of the conversation at the top end of the division.

"We know the quality we have within the group, and with a couple of additions we’re confident we can be up there.