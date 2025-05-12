Defender Jassem Sukar leaves Whitby Town Football Club

Defender Jassem Sukar has left Whitby Town Football Club. Photo by Brian Murfield

Jassem Sukar has departed Whitby Town following the conclusion of the 2024-25 Pitching In Northern Premier League season.

Sukar returned to the Towbar Express Stadium from Darlington in summer 2024 and went on to make 41 appearances for Whitby Town in the most recent campaign.

A club statement said: “The popular defender found the net on one occasion, in March's 4-3 defeat at Mickleover, however struggled for consistent starts under Gary Liddle's stewardship.

“Everyone at Whitby Town wishes Jass all the best for the future.”

BECKETT LEAGUE: Friday evening saw Kirkbymoorside Sports Club host the annual newitts.com Beckett League Ryedale Hospital Cup final, with Division One champions Wombleton Wanderers hammering fellow top-flight side Amotherby & Swinton 7-1.

Wombleton began the game at a blistering pace as Jack Simpson lobbed Amotherby keeper Nick Lock twice inside the opening 10 minutes.

Simpson was brought down in the penalty area and completed his hat-trick from the spot with 15 minutes on the clock. Simpson soon grabbed a fourth, squeezing a low finish past Lock at his near post.

The second half began with Amotherby & Swinton seeing more of the ball and Oliver Towse saw his spot-kick saved by Wombleton goalkeeper Tom Poor, but managed to tap home the rebound.

Respite would however be short-lived as Luke McLaren netted a brace of goals, while John Emmerson converted the third penalty-kick of the evening.

The final league match in Division Two saw champions West Pier register an emphatic 10-3 victory over basement side Bagby & Balk.