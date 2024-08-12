Defender Jassem Sukar has been named as the Whitby Town captain for the 2024-25 NPL Premier Division season. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby Town have confirmed Jassem Sukar as their team captain for the NPL Premier 2024-25 season.

Jassem returned to the club over the summer following a two-year spell with Darlington in the National League North, gaining a wealth of experience and developing into a vocal defensive presence, writes Liam Ryder.

Now back with the Seasiders, manager Nathan Haslam has decided to appoint Sukar as his team captain for the 2024/25 Northern Premier League after the role became vacant following Daniel Rowe's departure to Spennymoor Town in May.

Starting out at Sunderland in 2014, Jassem featured in both the under-18 and under-21 sides at the Academy of Light before a move to Dundee United the following year where he would go out on several loan spells in Scotland.

He subsequently returned to England to sign for York City, plying his trade at Bootham Crescent until former Town boss Chris Hardy snapped the defender up in 2018.

Sukar remained with Whitby for four years, going from strength to strength, which earned him his move up to National League North level in 2022.

While on the books at Blackwell Meadows, Sukar impressed in his first season but would go on to join Scarborough Athletic on loan in the 2023/24 campaign before ending his time with the Quakers over the summer.

Then, a return to the Towbar Express Stadium followed, and Haslam's high opinion of Sukar has prompted him to appoint the defender as his captain for the upcoming Northern Premier League campaign.

Sukar said: "I’m absolutely delighted and proud to be made captain of the club. I’m so glad to be back, seeing some familiar faces and some new faces.

"It was a role I spoke to Nathan (Haslam) about before coming back and we both agreed that it was something that was right and I’m honoured to be taking up the role of captain.

"I feel more of a leader and at the age of 28, I’ve got the experience to go with that."

Boss Nathan Haslam said: "Jass is massively experienced now. He left us two years ago to play in the next level up.

"I watched him a few times for Darlington and could see he'd developed his leadership skills.

"Having him back is a massive positive for us and I think he'll flourish in the role."