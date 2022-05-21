The 26-year-old, who joined the Seasiders two years ago from Whickham, was a real man-mountain throughout the 2021/22 season as he played consistently, despite having a shoulder injury for the majority of the time.
Born in Darlington, Burn joined the Sunderland Academy at the age of 13 before moving to Middlesbrough where he was rewarded with a professional contract.
He scored his first professional goal whilst on loan at Oldham Athletic.
Primarily playing as a centre-back but capable of featuring in the heart of midfield, Burn had formed a strong partnership with Blues' captain Daniel Rowe last campaign, and he scored his first goal for the club in a thrilling 4-2 victory over Mickleover at the Towbar Express Stadium in December.