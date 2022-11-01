Defender Kieran Burton hits treble as hosts Scarborough Athletic sink Kidderminster Harriers

The Betton Wines Man of the Match for the game against Kidderminster was awarded to Kieran Burton chosen by new stand sponsors Fortus Advisors

Both teams contributed to a fantastic, action-packed game, full of goals, near misses, great saves and terrific passing moves, writes Steve Adamson.

Coulson laid off to Lewis Maloney, who fired narrowly wide, then Boro opened the scoring on six minutes when an in-swinging corner from Luca Colville on the right, was headed in by Burton at the near post, but the visitors drew level less than a minute later, when Ethan Freemantle rose to head home a cross from Joe Starbuck.

Burton blocked a shot from Ash Hemings, then keeper Joe Cracknell dived to tip over a powerful strike from Shane Byrne, before Boro regained the lead when a long throw into the area from Ash Jackson fell to Burton in the six-yard box, and he directed his shot past keeper Tom Palmer.

Ciaran McGuckin scored for Scarborough Athletic against Kidderminster

The action was relentless, and Colville played a precise through-ball to Ciaran McGuckin, who teed up Jackson, and he flashed his shot inches wide, then at the other end a ferocious 25-yard volley from Freemantle was brilliantly tipped over by flying keeper Cracknell.

Kidderminster equalised in the 34th minute when Gabby Rogers sent over a cross from the left and Tom Leak's header was saved by Cracknell, but Leek slammed home the rebound.

Another Rogers cross was headed wide by Amari Morgan-Smith, and just before the interval Bailey Gooda deflected a shot from Hemings over the bar.

Boro made a blistering start to the second half, and a terrific run from Colville saw him lay off to Kieran Glynn, who fired wide, then the superb Lewis Maloney curled in a free kick from the left, with keeper Palmer fisting clear.

Kieran Burton scored a hat-trick for Boro

The lead was regained on 54 minutes when a Jackson long throw, was cleared back to him, and he sent over a cross into the goalmouth, for Burton to head home his hat trick goal.

Just four minutes later Colville fired in a low shot, the keeper palmed the ball away, but it dropped at the feet of McGuckin, who tapped home to put Boro 4-2 ahead.

Both sides chased and challenged, as well as passing the ball around, in a high tempo, high quality match, and the visitors did apply late pressure, with Byrne having a shot blocked by

Kieran Weledji, Glynn and Will Thornton both cleared dangerous crosses from danger man Rogers, and a Nathan Lowe shot drifted wide of the far post, as Boro held on for a fantastic win against a very good Kidderminster side.

BORO- Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Burton, Thornton, Gooda, Maloney, McGuckin, Coulson (Bramall 81), Glynn (Watson 84), Colville (Plant 76)

KIDDERMINSTER- Palmer, Richards, Pearce, Leak, Morgan-Smith, Hemings, Martin (Lowe 63), Fremantle (Ceesay 71), Rogers, Byrne, Starbuck

REFEREE- James Westgate

GOALS- BORO- Kieran Burton 6, 18, 54 Ciaran McGuckin 58

KIDDERMINSTER- Ethan Fremantle 7, Tom Leek 34

YELLOW CARDS- BORO- Luca Colville

BORO MAN OF MATCH- Kieran Burton

