The Whitby-based right-back joined the Seasiders from Pickering Town in the summer of 2021, scoring on his competitive debut for his hometown club against Matlock Town the following November, writes Liam Ryder.

He quickly became a Blues regular, but suffered from three separate injuries during the 2022/23 season which restricted his game time.

"I'm buzzing to have signed on again," Fergus told The Whitby Gazette: "I spoke to the gaffer towards the back end of last season and he said that he wanted about 95% of the lads to stay. He spoke about who he wanted to bring in and they all seemed like good additions.

"The changing room was positive towards the end of last season and we were playing much better than we were at the start. We all just discussed about carrying on what we were starting to build towards the end of last season.

"I had a few bad injuries last season and I'm still recovering from one which is frustrating.

"When I came back into the side I felt I was getting somewhere. I was match fit and playing 90 minutes each week so I felt good.

"I don't think I'll make the first few games of pre-season but I'm hoping to be injury free afterwards and kick on."

Boss Nathan Haslam added: "Soni's another well-liked member of the squad, but unfortunately last year injuries were the issue.

"Hopefully he won't be hampered this season and we can get more games into him.

"He's a player who's grown with his performances over the last year or two.

