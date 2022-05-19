Soni Fergus

The Whitby youngster played a key part in Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam's team last season after being recalled from loan at Pickering Town in November last year, scoring on his full league debut at Matlock Town, writes Liam Ryder.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground from the Pikes last summer and has made 17 competitive appearances for the Seasiders in all competitions, his single strike coming in that victory at the Proctor Cars Stadium against Matlock.

Fergus said: "I'm delighted. The club's been great with me since I've come in so I was always looking to re-sign here. I was never looking to go anywhere else.

"I went on loan but since I came back it's been brilliant. I'm buzzing to get it over the line and I'm looking forward to getting started in pre-season."

Lee Bullock said: "Soni was one we were definitely keen to keep. Last year was like a trial season for him if you like and he came through it with flying colours.

"This year's about going one better. I spoke to him and I'm really looking forward to seeing him kick on and progress. He's got the energy, he's got the attributes and he's got the physique to be a very good player at this level."