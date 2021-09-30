Depleted Boro Ladies U18s claim superb 4-1 win at Brayton

SLFC U18s

The game got off to a frantic start and Brayton went one up after just two minutes.

But soon after Phoebe Wareing fed the ball up the wing to Amber Colling who held it up in the corner allowing Eden Sellers to make a run from midfield. A great pass from Colling gave Sellers the opportunity to chip the ball over the keeper to make it 1-1.

Jolie Matthews launched the ball upfield to Sellers who crossed to Lauren Corner, who took on two Brayton players before a tremendous pass to Lara Peasegood-capilla, but she shot wide.

The second half was just as frenetic and Boro keeper Phoebe Cheshire had to make an important early save.

Ellie Pateman stormed up the pitch making the short pass to Corner who gave the ball to Peasegood-capilla who again had a shot but it was deflected off the Brayton keeper, Sellers was there for the rebound to make it 2-1.

Forward Emma Willis caused Brayton plenty of problems, constantly chasing them down and putting on the pressure.

Boro’s defence did a very impressive job with new player Chidera Olalere putting in some key tackles.

Brayton had a few more chances but Scarborough held strong and soon made it 3-1 through a Peasegood-capilla shot from outside the box with Sellers getting the assist.

Scarborough added a fourth from a set piece, Peasegood-capilla taking the corner and Sellers smashing it home to complete a hat-trick.