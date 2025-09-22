Depleted Edgehill defeat North Cave to stay in pole position in Premiership

Edgehill celebrate a goal during their 5-2 win at home to North Cave. Photo by Richard Ponter

Edgehill welcomed North Cave to Pindar on a soaking Saturday afternoon with several key players absent.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home team started strongly and a Lloyd Henderson long throw caused mayhem in the North Cave defence with Joe Gallagher quickest to react and tap home.

The away soon got a grip of the game and started to get a lot of joy down their left-hand side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They soon equalised after 14 minutes from a well-worked team goal and finished off by Anslem Odebala.

Jamie Patterson in action for Edgehill. Photo by Richard Ponter

Bad luck then struck for talisman Gallagher who seemed to pull his hamstring and had to come off.

Just as the team was getting adjusted to the change North Cave went 2-1 up through Charlie Shaw.

With time running out, in his first game of the season, elegant wideman Joe Danby scored a quickfire double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first was provided with some excellent work from Robbie Scarborough, his second was assisted by Billy Logan.

Edgehill in action against North Cave. Photo by Richard Ponter

Second half the rain was relentless, the home team scored a fourth, again fine work from Scarborough whose shot was saved and Ryan Link was on hand to head home.

In the dying minutes Logan scored the goal of the game, 30 yards out and on the byline the striker picked out the top corner with an emphatic finish.

Man of the match went to Jack Hakings, who put in a solid display at centre-half. Tristan Mustoe and Danny Jones also did well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filey Town were edged out 3-2 at high-flying Hodgsons despite a double from Cam Macdonald.

Lloyd Henderson on the ball for Edgehill against North Cave. Photo by Richard Ponter

Newlands are the early first division leaders after an impressive 3-0 victory in awful conditions at Northside Sporting.

Zach Hansen opened the scoring for Newlands, after the home keeper saved from a one-on-one situation with Hansen the Newlands ace slotted home the rebound.

After the break, Issy Macauley smashed a stunning 25-yarder into the top corner to make it 2-0 and Brandon Payne sealed the win with a neat finish from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a great all-round team display, centre-back Mark Walker, Dan Freer and Charlie Sheader all put in strong performances.

Edgehill line up before their win at home to North Cave. Photo by Richard Ponter

Scalby suffered a 6-1 defeat at Eastside, with Macca Bell on target and man of the match Toby Beard hitting the crossbar twice.

Newby lost 3-0 at home to Goole United Reserves.

AFC Eastfield slipped to a 4-2 loss at home to early Division Three pacesetters Bishop Wilton.

Bishop Wilton scored first after 10 minutes, however Brad Lee Craggs equalised within a minute and Aaron Holdsworth added a second to put the home ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather was a major factor and the visitors took advantage with the wind behind them and scored twice before half-time.

Both teams struggled to play flowing football in the second half as the weather deteriorated, however the visitors extended the lead halfway through to take a two-goal lead.

Edgehill bring the ball under control. Photo by Richard Ponter

Two players stood out for Eastfield, Glenn O'Neil in midfield and Aaron Holdsworth on the wing.

Aaron Jenking smashed in a hat-trick as Filey Town Development secured a brilliant 6-3 win at home to Wareham Forest United in Division Four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobbie Lee Cappleman, Riley Dearing and sub James Hallett also scored for the hosts.

Dec Richardson scored a hat-trick as Hunmanby FC drew 4-4 at home to Hull Lions in a Division Five thriller.

Henry Mcfadyen was also on target for the hosts.