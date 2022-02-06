Newby claimed a 2-1 win at Edgehill Reserves in the Junior Cup

Dan Virr put the basement club 1-0 up after only 15 minutes, latching onto a loose defensive pass to slot home.

Edgehill had a number of chance to score but a combination of superb defending and keeper Cameron Anderson thwarted them.

They did equalise just before half-time through a penalty after a trip in the box, Joe Gallagher converting the spot-kick for the visitors.

In the second half Scalby took the lead through a 25-yard Zameze Deans effort, but Edgehill again levelled through Gallagher with 15 minutes remaining to set up a tense finish, particularly as Scalby were down to 10 men through injuries.

Despite this Scalby managed to secure victory, Deans again hitting a thunderbolt from 35 yards that left the keeper helpless as it hit the top corner.

A frantic final five minutes ensued, but the Otters stood firm.

Stand-in Scalby manager Jez Clifford said: "I’m so proud of the lads, they fully deserved this after putting a massive shift in and never stopped playing.

"Any one of the lads could win man of the match but I’d have to give it Zam Deans for those finishes and general all round play."

Edgehill boss Steve Clegg said: "We were poor and their keeper was man of the match but fair play to them the Scalby players battled for their lives, they defended brilliantly and with three clearances off the line they deserved the result."

Division Two leaders Westover Wasps earned a 4-0 win at Newlands Reserves.

Again the windy conditions didn’t help the teams, but it was Westover who adapted well with their flowing football.

Chrissy Hannam deservedly opened the scoring for the unbeaten visitors, then Zac Hansen added a second on his return to the side just before half-time.

Westover maintained their dominance in the second half as Hansen completed his hat-trick, the third one a curling shot from about 25 yards to give Wasps all three points.

Josh Wallace was named as Westover man of the match for his tireless work rate in midfield.

Newlands man of the match was centre-back Tom Cammish.

Gaz Lawton's hat-trick helped steer Seamer Sports Reserves to an 8-0 win at Filey Town Reserves.

Goals from Bradley Walton, Kris Tate, Jack Adams, Tom Greenwood and an own goal wrapped up the win for the visitors.

Man of the match for Seamer was 16-year-old Harley Adams, who showed a great range of passing

Town Reserves manager Ben Eblet said: "We were exceptionally poor throughout against a good Seamer side.

"Our desire and basics need to be much better. Robbie Lang was man of the match for a strong display."

Newby booked their place in the next round of the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup with a 2-1 win at Edgehill Reserves.

Mark Craven fired Newby into a 1-0 half-time lead, Cal Andrews adding a second after the break.

Edgehill scored a last-minute consolation, Kasey Clegg getting his first goal for the club but it proved too little too late as they found the Newby keeper in inspired form all afternoon.

Newby's man of the match was Oli Cooper, with the Edgehill star man being centre-half Tony Pickles.

Filey Town bowed out of the East Riding FA Senior Country Cup with a 3-2 home quarter-final loss against North Cave.

The hosts made a rapid start, opening the scoring after 15 seconds when Joe Gage raced through to net for Town.

Filey then sat off and North Cave grew into the game, levelling from a corner after poor defending from Town's defence,

Filey started the second half slowly, and were sloppy on the ball giving it away cheaply which then came with giving away free-kicks in and around the box which North Cave again took advantage of, scoring from a resulting free-kick.

Going behind seemed to wake Town up as the home side started playing better, resulting in a Tyler Beck whipped-in delivery landing at James Pinder's feet and the latter finished expertly into the roof of the net.

Town once more sat back after scoring, again allowing Cave back into the game who then got the resulting winner in a goal mouth scramble after an initial good save from James Jenkinson (who made an almost 800-mile round trip in order to help Filey).

Town then slung bodies forwards trying to level, squandering plenty of good chances to get back into the game but the visiting defence refused to cave in and they will travel to Beverley Town Reserves in the semis.