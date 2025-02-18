Depleted Scarborough Ladies Under-14s roar to 6-1 home win against Brayton Belles

Scarborough Ladies U14s hosted Brayton Belles and ran out 6-1 winners

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s hosted Brayton Belles in a league fixture, with five of the regular girls unavailable the Boro squad was a bit thin, but this didn’t let them stop them as they ran out 6-1 winners.

Boro started the match on top taking the game to Brayton from minute one and the first half continued with wave after wave of attacks and numerous corners but the home team couldn’t find the opening goal as they found the away keeper in fine form repelling everything that came her way and a few shots narrowly missing the target.

Brayton did have the odd break out but was firmly dealt with by the home defence.

But as the half-time whistle approached Mia Morris picked the ball up outside the box side, stepped past a defender and slotted the ball home to make it 1-0 at the break.

In the second half Boro stepped it up a notch and straight from kick-off doubled the lead as Chloe McArthur was sent clear down the wing and cut the ball back to Morris who slotted home for her second goal.

Morris took control of the game adding another two goals to her tally, the pick of the bunch was a fantastic solo effort running from her own half to slot the ball home.

Macey Crane added two fine poachers finishes inside the box, and Brayton did hit a consolation goal.

In an excellent all-round performance Boro battled all game and played some great football. Girl of the game was awarded to Eloise Ruder for a solid defensive display.