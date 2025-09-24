Depleted Whitby Fishermen’s Society lose 4-2 at home to Haughton Le Skerne

Whitby Fishermen's Society lost 4-1 at home to Haughton Le Skerne. Photo by Brian Murfield

​A depleted Whitby Fishermen’s Society team lost 4-2 at home to Haughton Le Skerne in the North Riding Football League Division One on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead on 10 minutes through Dan Brown, who managed to poke home after a scramble in the box from a corner.

Haughton equalised from a corner not long after and then soon took the lead from another set-piece.

Fishermen’s found a equaliser through Ry Clarkson’s header before Haughton would then again take the lead from a long-range shot which bounced awkwardly on the wet surface for Fishermen’s keeper Kobie Boocock.

Dan Brown put the Fishermen ahead early on. Photo by Brian Murfield

Minutes later Haughton doubled their lead after an own goal from Jack McLoughlin on the stroke of half-time.

The second half was a very scrappy affair with few chances.

Man of the match for Fishermen’s was Marshall Kelly for a batting performance in midfield.

The Fishermen will look to bounce back at New Marske in the Lou Moore Trophy group stage on Saturday.

Lealholm were held to a Premier Division 0-0 draw by visitors Darlington RA, Callum Brundle earning the man of the match award for the hosts.

Staithes Athletic remain at the foot of the table after a 1-0 loss at home to Redcar Town Reserves, while second-from-bottom Fishburn Park lost a thriller 5-3 at Thirsk Falcons.

Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division Two’s top of the table clash pitted Sinnington against hosts Lealholm Reserves.

The Esk Valley side couldn’t have come out of the blocks much quicker as Sonny McDermott struck in the opening minute.

Aidan Taylor gave the visitors hope before the interval but the game wound be decided just under the hour mark by Lealholm’s Harry Craggs.

Adam Entwistle hit a double as Goldsborough won 4-2 at home to Goal Sports.

Ben Duell and Ben Watson also netted for the Boro, while Brad Cawkwell and Dragos Dragam were on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Boro are in derby action at home to Fishburn Park Academy this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development are set to travel to Sinnington this coming Saturday, while Danby return to Division One action at Kirkdale.