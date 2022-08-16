Dom Tear double nets dramatic 2-2 home draw for Scarborough Athletic against Bradford Park Avenue

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro match report

The 2-2 draw extended their impressive unbeaten home run to 16 games (10 wins, six draws) stretching back to last November.

The visitors went ahead after just six minutes, with a fantastic goal from Jamie Spencer, when he tried a long-range lob from just inside the Boro half, and the ball sailed over the head of stranded Boro keeper Joe Cracknell.

Four minutes later they almost doubled their lead, but Harrison Hopper's chip was flicked over the bar by Cracknell. Boro were penned back into defence, but almost got back level following a right-wing corner from Ryan Watson, when Kieran Weledji's downwards header was tipped round the post by Bradford keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy.

A surging run from Bradford's Sheffield United loanee Andre Brooks was halted by a terrific tackle from Will Thornton, before Weledji raced forward for Boro, but his low ball across the goalmouth was gathered by the keeper.

Then on 39 minutes a thunderous 20-yard volley from Brooks was met by a superb diving save from Boro keeper Cracknell, and another shot from Brooks was deflected wide by Bailey Gooda.

Shane Maroodza played the ball forward to Jacob Blyth, but Gooda charged down his shot, and shortly before the interval, Watson, who had a fine game, went past a defender but dragged his shot wide.

Bradford doubled their lead five minutes into the second half with another superb goal, when a right-wing corner from Spencer fell to star man Brooks, and he took a touch before placing his shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

Soon after, another Brooks effort was saved by Cracknell as Bradford continued to boss the game.

Dan Bramall, who battled throughout, went on a jinking run down the right flank before being brought down, and Lewis Maloney floated the free-kick into the area, where Thornton powered his header just over the bar, but Bradford almost added a third goal from a corner, when the ball bounced off the back post following a scramble in the Boro box.

Simon Richman then had a shot charged down by Kieran Glynn, and Brooks sent a long-range shot flashing past the left-hand post.

As the game entered the last ten minutes, Boro suddenly began to create chances, and Michael Coulson headed wide from a Watson free-kick, then Ash Jackson sent a free kick into the box, and Gooda turned and fired in a shot which was blocked.

A Gooda header from another Watson free-kick was deflected out for a corner on 86 minutes, and Watson sent over the corner.

The ball was headed out towards Dom Tear, who sent a stunning volley into the top left corner to reduce the visitors' lead to 2-1.

Bradford's Adam Nowakowski fired just wide, before Boro grabbed a dramatic last-minute equaliser, when a Watson shot was blocked, then Tear's strike from the rebound was deflected out for a corner.

Watson sent over the corner to the far post, Gooda directed his header goalwards, but his effort was saved on the goal-line, only for Tear to slam the loose ball past the stunned defenders to send the big home crowd wild with delight.

There was further drama after the final whistle when a scuffle broke out, and the referee brandished a red card to Spencer.

BORO- Cracknell , Weledji (Jarvis 46), Jackson, Maloney (Tear 69), Thornton, Gooda, Coulson(c), Watson, Charles, Heslop (Glynn 40), Bramall

BRADFORD PA - Sykes-Kenworthy, Odunston, Staunton, Lund, Havern(c), Maroodza, Spencer, Richman, Blyth (Nowakowski 76), Brooks (Fielding 88), Hopper

REFEREE - Dane McCarrick

GOALS - BORO- Dom Tear 86, 90

BRADFORD PA- Jamie Spencer 6, Andre Brooks 50

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Ash Jackson

YELLOW CARDS - SCARBOROUGH- Jackson, Thornton BRADFORD- Odunston

RED CARD - BRADFORD- Spencer