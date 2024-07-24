Dom Tear fires Scarborough Athletic to 1-0 victory on the road at Liversedge

Dom Tear scored the winner for Boro at Liversedge.

A goal on the stroke of half-time from Dom Tear secured Boro a 1-0 win against NPL East Division side Liversedge on a lovely Tuesday evening in West Yorkshire.

In contrast to the 11-goal romp in the previous game against Barton, this was a much more competitive affair, and boss Jono Greening, will be delighted with another good work-out, and a fourth clean sheet in six pre-season games.

Tear, one of three players to score a hat trick against Barton, had a superb game, and had a fierce shot pushed against the post by the Liversedge keeper on 18 minutes, then a long-range strike from Michael Duckworth forced a terrific diving save from the keeper, and Harry Green shot narrowly wide. Tear raced down the right, and passed inside to Green, who again fired just wide, while Boro keeper Ryan Whitley dealt with a couple of goal-bound shots.

The deadlock was broken in first-half stoppage-time, when Alex Purver’s free-kick from the right was headed home at the back post by Tear.

Dom Tear fired Scarborough Athletic to 1-0 victory on the road at Liversedge. PHOTO BY MORGAN EXLEY

The second half was evenly contested, the best move seeing Tear go past three defenders in a mazy dribble before having his shot saved.

Richie Bennett sent a 30-yard shot inches over the bar, while at the other end Whitley handled confidently throughout, and made three decent saves, with another Liversedge effort clearing the bar, as Boro recorded a sixth successive pre-season win.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Trialist, Weledji, Thornton(c), Glynn, Purver, Mulhern, Bennett, Tear, Green. Subs used- 3 Trialists.

GOAL - Dom Tear 45.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Dom Tear.