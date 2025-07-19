Dom Tear hits hat-trick as Scarborough Athletic roar to 4-0 victory in friendly at Ossett United

Dom Tear scored the third goal for Boro at Pickering Town on Friday night. Photo by Zach Forster

Dom Tear scored a quickfire hat-trick as Scarborough Athletic roared to a 4-0 win at Ossett United on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​This was another good work-out for Boro in atrocious conditions on a hard, bumpy pitch, with heavy rain falling throughout, writes Steve Adamson.

Alex Purver and Lewis Maloney were unavailable, but boss Jono Greening brought in a 6ft 6ins trialist centre-back, who gave a terrific performance, including scoring the opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ossett held their own in the first half, the Boro trialist intercepted a through-ball from Luca Bolino to Basille Zottos in the area, and Bolino then raced forward, but Ryan Whitley stood strong to beat away his fierce shot, Ossett’s only effort on target in the match.

Bill Marshall, who really impressed for Boro, he fed Ste Walker, who flashed a shot across a crowded goalmouth, Alex Brown passed forward to Tear on the edge of the box, but Sam Bailey hacked clear, then Brown fired narrowly wide.

Alfie Proctor teed up Callum Petch, who shot wide for the hosts, but Boro then took charge. A Marshall strike was pushed wide by keeper Alexs Petrovic, a Brown cross into the goalmouth was headed clear by Connor Qualter, and Walker sent Brown racing forward, but Sam Pashley slid in to tackle.

The deadlock was broken when a Luca Colville corner to the back post was volleyed into the roof off the net by the big trialist. Marshall then laid off to Colville, whose first time shot was superbly saved by keeper Petrovic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rain continued to lash down, as Boro completely dominated the second half.

A Rio Allan shot was blocked by Will Thompson and Harry Green’s thumping strike was blocked by Sam Walters.

The second goal arrived when Green passed to Colville, who got to the byeline, and passed into the goalmouth, for Tear to fire past a defender on the goal-line.

Another Tear shot was smothered by the keeper, and the livewire Green created an opening for Colville, whose shot was deflected wide by a defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tear scored twice in quick succession to seal the win. Green squared to Allan, who flicked on towards Tear, and he drilled into the bottom left corner.

Just two minutes later Tear charged into the area and was barged in the back, before getting up to send the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Josh Askew fired wide for Ossett, but from then on it was one-way traffic, Walker’s through-ball found Allan, whose shot was held by the keeper, a Green strike was pushed onto the post before being scrambled clear, a Colville shot was blocked by Pashley, and both Leon Gibson-Booth and Alex Wiles fired narrowly wide.

BORO - Whitley (Romero 70), Duckworth (Weledji 46), Brown (Green 46), Trialist C, Thornton (c) (Gibson-Booth 46), Marshall, Tear, Wiles, Bennett (Allan 46), Walker, Colville.

REFEREE - Sam Bragg.

GOALS - Trialist C 41, Dom Tear 55, 67, 69 (pen).

GOAL ATTEMPTS - OSSETT 3 (1 on target) BORO 16 (9 on target).

CORNERS - OSSETT 2 BORO 8.

OFFSIDES - OSSETT 3 BORO 1.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Dom Tear.

ATTENDANCE - 293.