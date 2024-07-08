Kieran Glynn impressed upon his return to Boro for the Dave Holland Trophy match against Bridlington Town. PHOTOS BY MORGAN EXLEY

Boro retained the Dave Holland Trophy as two goals from Dom Tear shortly before the interval secured a 2-0 win at Bridlington Town in an entertaining first pre-season outing of the season on the lush Queensgate pitch.

Boro fielded a strong team with the three summer signings all starting, and four trialists (some of whom are familiar faces) getting run-outs in the second half, while Brid included four ex-Boro players, skipper James Williamson, Josh Barrett, Matty Bowman and Michael Coulson, writes Steve Adamson.

The hosts started brightly, Tom Algar hoisted a pass forward to the lively Curtis Morrison, but Boro keeper Ryan Whitley raced out to block his shot, then a Coulson strike was held by Whitley.

Boro’s first attempt saw Barrett slide in to block a Luca Colville shot, then Frank Mulhern sent a cross to the back post, and debutant Richie Bennett’s goal-bound header was deflected wide by Alex Markham.

Boro skipper Will Thornton is presented with the Dave Holland Trophy. PHOTOS BY MORGAN EXLEY

Boro almost went ahead on 21 minutes when Lewis Maloney sent over a corner from the left, and Kieran Weledji’s header was blocked on the goal-line by Will Sutton.

A low shot from Coulson drifted wide at the other end, before Boro had the ball in the net, when a Maloney free-kick was spilled by 16-year-old Leeds United loanee keeper Owen Grainger, and Bennett tapped in the loose ball from an offside position.

Tear played a one-two with Colville, before firing narrowly wide, then a clever back-heel from Mulhern sent Colville clear, and his fierce shot was pushed round the post by Grainger, and a mazy Colville dribble into the area was halted by Barrett’s crunching tackle, but a quick-fire double from Tear put Boro in command.

Bennett played a pass across the goalmouth, for Tear to steer home at the back post on 42 minutes, and two minutes later a Kieran Glynn shot was blocked by Markham, but Tear pounced to slam home the rebound.

Alex Brown returned from injury to play in Boro's 2-0 win at Brid.

Both sides brought on substitutes for the second half, the trialists all slotting in well for Boro, with the pacy winger especially impressing.

Brid’s imposing striker Morrison fired narrowly over after being set up by Coulson, then Boro created a few half-chances, Mulhern and the trialist winger both shot wide, Tear’s 25-yarder went just over and the trialist winger headed over from a Maloney cross, then he surged down the left, cut inside and his shot was parried by Brid’s trialist keeper.

Boro skipper Will Thornton did well to block a Coulson shot, then at the other end a hard-driven cross from Colville deflected off defender Bobby Attree, and the keeper scrambled to push the ball clear. Late on, Boro’s trialist keeper dived to palm away a Morrison shot, and George Harrison fired into the chest of the keeper.

A good, competitive work-out, with lots of positives for boss Jono Greening after just two training sessions, with returning midfielder Kieran Glynn displaying his familiar skills and trickery, Colville looking sharp and direct and Mulhern linking up well with new striker Bennett, who won most of the high balls. Weledji and Thornton were strong at the back, and a special mention for Alex Brown who was superb in his first game for four months, after missing the last 9 games of last season through injury.

Luca Colville congratulates Dom Tear after one of his goals at Brid Town.

BRID TOWN - Grainger, Markham, Barrett, Doyle, Moore-Billam, Williamson(c), Bowman, Algar, Morrison, Coulson, Sutton subs used- Harrison, Attree, Trialist A, Trialist B, Trialist C, Trialist D, Trialist E

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Maloney, Thornton(c), Duckworth, Glynn, Tear, Mulhern, Bennett, Colville. Subs used- Wiles, Trialist A, Trialist B, Trialist C, Trialist D

REFEREE - Ryan Coulson

GOALS - BORO - Dom Tear 42, 44.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BRID TOWN 8 (4 on target) BORO 15 (7 on target)

CORNERS - BRID TOWN 4 BORO 12

OFFSIDES - BRID TOWN 4 BORO 6

YELLOW CARDS - None

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Kieran Glynn