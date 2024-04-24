Dominant Scarborough ABC boxer Harry Sheader too strong for Ellis Dixon at Spennymoor
With both boxers entering the ring to rapturous support, the referee then gave his final instructions, before the opening bell rang out for the action to commence.
Straight from the start, Sheader looked to establish his jab as Dixon tried to close in, in order to unleash his combination shots.
To his credit, Sheader maintained his composure and demonstrated a good defence in what was an electric atmosphere, as he took control of proceedings landing hurtful straight shots.
Into the second round and with strong words of advice still ringing in his ears, Dixon all but ran across the ring to catch an unexpecting Shearer with a flurry of shots, almost knocking him through the ropes in the process.
Instinctively, the Scarborough boxer looked to regain his composure again, with good use of his jab against an aggressive, awkward opponent.
With the jab clearly finding the target, Shearer began to land heavy crosses knocking his opponents head back, forcing Dixon to adopt holding tactics in order to evade punishment, before the round ended.
The third and final round saw Sheader continue where he left off, yet again scoring heavily throughout, with a brave opponent doing his best to avoid hurtful punches.
There was little surprise when the bout ended, that all three judges were unanimous in awarding Shearer a well deserved points victory.