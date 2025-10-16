Blues man of the match Donald Chimalilo tries to stop Hednesford's Dom McHale. Phot by Brian Murfield

Fresh from a 4-1 triumph at Ashton United, Whitby Town returned to Pitching In Northern Premier League action to register another victory, this time against Hednesford Town at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Donald Chimalilo's fourth league goal of the campaign opened the scoring, with the Zambian attacker netting a stunner in the first half, before Sam Collins added a further cushion with a second-half effort.

However, Montel Gibson made the Towbar Express Stadium a nervy place to beat, but it wouldn't prove to be decided as Town made it two wins in a row for the first time in the 2025/26 campaign.

That prospect seemed extremely remote just a few weeks ago, when the Seasiders exited both the Emirates FA Cup and Isuzu FA Trophy in the space of a couple of weeks against fellow NPL Premier Division sides, but they climbed up to ninth after following up their impressive win at Hurst Cross with an equally eye-catching display against a Hednesford side tipped for success this term.

Sam Collins nutmegs Hednesford keeper Tony Breeden to make it 2-0 to Whitby. Photo by Brian Murfield

With just one enforced change from the Ashton win - Alex Nelson replacing the injured Nathan McGinley - Whitby almost went ahead inside the opening five minutes as Layton Watts stood up a free-kick from the left but Collins struck wide from distance.

New signing for Hednesford Gibson was involved for the first time in the 14th minute as he shot over the crossbar on the turn, under pressure on the edge of the area. Then midway through the first half Watts played in Chimalilo, but Whitby's leading scorer was off target when under challenge.

Two minutes later, Ahkeel Rose dragged a low shot wide from a tight angle inside the 18-yard box, then Gibson came close with a curling strike which was brilliantly saved by Shane Bland - now outright second in the list of all-time top appearance makers at the Towbar Express Stadium.

In the 35th minute, Whitby were ahead when Watts disguised a pass into the path of Chimalilo and the summer signing from Ashton steered home with an unstoppable right-footed shot which left Tony Breeden routed to his spot in the Hednesford goal.

Sam Collins celebrates after putting Town 2-0 ahead. Photo by Brian Murfield

Hednesford's response was to muster an effort from range from Dom McHale which was well saved by Bland, while Jake Charles was next to try his luck right on the stroke of half-time.

The forward beat the offside trap to race in on goal before being halted by Breeden. Then laying the ball off to Watts, Charles received it back before lashing over when well placed to set to score.

At the beginning of the second half, Dan Trickett-Smith drilled into the hands of Bland - then just ahead of the 50-minute mark Watts saw an effort rattle the crossbar before Adam Gell fired the rebound off target.

Whitby netted a second when referee Samuel Packer played advantage. Despite Chimalilo being off-balance, he slipped the ball into the path of Collins who duly netted his first of the campaign from left-back with a neat low finish through the legs of Breeden.

Frankie Whelan wins a header for Whitby in the home win against Hednesford. Photo by Brian Murfield

But the Pitmen restored the deficit back to one just two minutes later through Gibson, who beat Bland with a looping attempt following a free-kick delivered from the left. It may well have been mis-hit, but the new arrival at Keys Park gave Town cause for concern heading into the final 20 minutes.

Despite this, Gary Liddle's side held firm defensively, reducing their opponents to very little in terms of further shots on goal, allowing them to win the game.