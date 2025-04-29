Double delight for Danby FC as they earn cup final spot and promotion

Danby FC had two reasons to celebrate on Saturday, earning place in a cup final then having their promotion from Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division 2 confirmed after West Pier earned the title with a 5-1 win at Goldsborough.

Danby edged the Panasonic Division Two Cup semi-final by the odd goal in five at home to Ryedale.

The visitors took an early lead with a header from Ben Thompson, only for the hosts to draw level before half-time.

The second period would find Danby with the advantage before Thompson scored a second, this time from the penalty spot.

The home side would eventually find the winner on an afternoon that had brothers Harvey and Kyle Clacherty on the scoresheet, along with substitute Michael Simmonds.

Goldsborough concluded their league programme as they were soundly beaten by West Pier, by five goals to one.

Ryan Clarkson scored for Boro while Declan Richardson (2), Paul Provins, Neil Thomas and John Grayson were on target for the visitors.

This result guaranteed Pier winners of Division Two and confirmed promotion for Danby who would finish in third place, joining Heslerton in next season’s Beckett League Division One.

Danby had moved into the ​Panasonic Cup semi on Wednesday with a thrilling 4-3 home win against Bagby & Balk.

Mark Raw hit a double, with Jack Dowson and Michael Simmonds also on target.

Fishburn Park Academy conceded their Trophy & Print Cup game at West Pier.

Whitby Fishermen's Society Development roared to a 9-3 win at South Park Rangers Development in the North Riding Football League second division.

Ewan Locker hit a first-half hat-trick for the young visitors, with Coden J Hansell and Louis Harrison also notching in the opening 45 minutes as the Fishermen led 5-1.

Junior Chambers, Hansell and Jack Mcloughlin added further goals after the break, with subs Danny Marson and Kieran Bennett completing the rout.

Staithes roared to a 3-0 win at Redcar Athletic Reserves on Friday night.

Sam Tierney scored the opener on 25 minutes but the win was not confirmed until Connor Brown and Connor Hood netted in the 67th and 77th minutes respectively.

On Wednesday night Staithes drew 0-0 at home to Fishburn Park to damage the visitors’ hopes of a late title push, and this bid was ended by another goalless draw at Darlington RA Seniors on Saturday.