Duggan double helps Beckett League Division Two leaders Valley sink Heslerton

Goldsborough FC coasted to a 5-0 Beckett League Division Two win at Rillington Rovers last weekend.

Valley started in electric fashion with Terrence Duggan latching on the end of a fine team move early on to open the scoring, writes Keith Sales.

Midfielder Tyler Duckworth was then sin-binned for dissent and Heslerton punished the 10 men of Valley as they drew level.

Great work by Rob Ruston in midfield saw Jack Pinder send strike partner Morgan Kendrew away down the left and he finished superbly.

George Ridler was named as the man of the match for Heslerton at Valley.

Heslerton then produced a string of scoring opportunities as midfield trio Ethan Chan, Jamie Atkinson and Ruston dominated.

Atkinson sent Kendrew away but this time the goalkeeper was equal to the challenge pushing the ball to safety. Kendrew then closed down the keeper and forced a clearance which fell to Pinder but his first time effort went wide.

Inevitably Valley regained the lead minutes before the interval as Duggan latched onto a Tolliday through-ball, outmuscled his man and slotted into the bottom corner.

Half-time would see Atkinson leave the field through illness and 10 minutes into the second period Heslerton had more woes as the impressive Ruston was forced to leave the field of play after a high boot left a deep cut to his forehead.

Charlie Richardson returned to action for Heslerton against the leaders.

Then a moment of brilliance from midfielder Luke McNulty saw his long-range strike sail in to secure a buffer for Valley.

Despite an injury and no remaining subs Valley managed to open up Heslerton twice more late on through goals from Rich Tolliday and Tyson Stubbings.

Man of the Match winners were Duggan for his first-half brace and relentless work rate (The Valley), and for Heslerton, George Ridler, who was asked to play in a variety of positions.

Third-placed Goldsborough eased to a 5-0 triumph at Rillington Rovers.

Goldsborough started the stronger of the two sides and five minutes in had the first chance of the game.

Phil Spencer looked up and sprayed a 30-yard ball into the box for Ben Watson, who after managing to get his head to it could only send it wide.

Good build-up play on 10 minutes between Damon Craig and George Sault saw the latter get his shot away but the keeper made a strong save.

It was 15 minutes before the next piece of action would come as the quality of the game dropped on the heavy pitch.

Ten minutes later Ben Duell gained possession in midfield and drove at the Rillington defence, weaving his way into the box he was upended and a penalty was awarded.

Watson stepped up and dispatched low to the keeper’s left hand side 1-0.

Moments later Adam Entwistle fired a volley over the bar, this would be a warning for a Rillington as Boro were full of confidence after the opening goal.

On 35 minutes Sault found space on the left hand side and crossed deep for the onrushing Mike Coates.

The full-back’s attempted header looped up off his shoulder and sailed over the Rovers goalkeeper’s head giving the away side a 2-0 lead.

A minute later Boro were at it again, this time the provider turned finisher.

A great ball from Duell found Craig who dummied for Sault to run onto, the youngster’s effort chipped the keeper making it three goals in his last two games and giving the away team a 3-0 lead.

On 40 minutes Boro were on the attack again after great pressure from Watson winning the ball back high up the pitch.

The ball fell to Sault again and his pinpoint cross found Entwistle in the box who scored with a brilliant diving header to send the away side into half-time 4-0 up.

After a half-time team talk which mainly focused on keeping the intensity up it was only five minutes before the lead was extended. Brilliant pressing from Watson and Sault saw Watson in on goal at the tightest of angles.

Hitting it first time with his weaker foot he instinctively curled past the keeper for 5-0 and his 22nd goal of the season.

On the hour mark Goldsborough nearly managed a sixth.

A strong effort from Sault was spilled and Watson was first to pounce on the loose ball, the keeper atoned for his spill by somehow getting his legs to Watson’s effort and sending it up and over the bar.

Late on, a ball across the face of goal from Watson was cleared by the defender into Spencer who had no time to react as the ball cannoned off him and went over the bar.

Amotherby & Swinton Reserves were held to a goalless draw at home by Goal Sports. the latter playing more than an hour with 10 men

The visitors felt very hard done by having so many offside decisions go against them, especially after their Polish forward Kieran Grzesiowski received a red card on the 25th minute.

The ball was played over the top (the whistle blown for offside even before the free-kick had been taken) Grzesiowski turned in the box and flicked the ball in, then collided with the keeper and the ref sent him off.

Ronan Ohanrahan missed two one-on-ones which were the visitors best efforts other than a home defender heading off his own bar from a corner late on.

Man of the Match winner for Goal Sports was Sam Thompson in central midfield.

Duncombe Park Reserves drew 1-1 at home to Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.

Tyler Wood put Park ahead in the first period, Louis Harrison equalising in the second half for the visitors.

