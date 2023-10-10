News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary

​East Ayton Primary School boys football team net Brian Robinson Trophy tournament victory

East Ayton Primary School’s boys football team emerged as the victors in the annual Scarborough area seven-a-side Brian Robinson Trophy tournament.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

East Ayton won with an unbeaten record, topping the group with seven points, before beating Braeburn on penalties to reach the semis. In the semi-finals East Ayton beat Lindhead 2-0.

The final saw East Ayton beat Seamer 3-1.

Calvin, the captain of East Ayton was awarded the Brian Robinson Trophy alongside his team-mates Alfie, Albert, Corey, Theo, Tommy, Henry, Harvey, Charlie and Harry, who now progress to the County Tournament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Nellist, the Headteacher at East Ayton Primary School said: “As a school we are so proud of our football team for doing so well and lifting the cup for the first time. The boys were a credit to the school and played with skill, sportsmanship and humility. Well done to all the other teams that competed and made the sporting event a success”. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:East AytonScarborough