​East Ayton Primary School boys football team net Brian Robinson Trophy tournament victory

East Ayton won with an unbeaten record, topping the group with seven points, before beating Braeburn on penalties to reach the semis. In the semi-finals East Ayton beat Lindhead 2-0.

Calvin, the captain of East Ayton was awarded the Brian Robinson Trophy alongside his team-mates Alfie, Albert, Corey, Theo, Tommy, Henry, Harvey, Charlie and Harry, who now progress to the County Tournament.

Mrs Nellist, the Headteacher at East Ayton Primary School said: “As a school we are so proud of our football team for doing so well and lifting the cup for the first time. The boys were a credit to the school and played with skill, sportsmanship and humility. Well done to all the other teams that competed and made the sporting event a success”. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​