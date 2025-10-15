East Riding County League Championship leaders Bridlington Spa storm to 7-1 win at Beverley

East Riding County League Championship leaders Bridlington Spa stormed to a 7-1 win at Beverley. Photo by TCF Photography

​Super-sub Louie Miller smashed in two goals as Bridlington Spa continued their flawless start to the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship season with a magnificent 7-1 success at Beverley Town Academy.

Fellow sub Harry Leddy also got his name on the scoresheet, along with Ashley Armitage, Tom Coates, Nathan Pickering and Luke Wilson as the leaders secured a fourth win in as many league matches this season.

Spa are at home to second-placed Market Weighton Town this coming Saturday.

Flamborough put in a five-star display to earn a 5-0 home victory against Newby.

Sub Ryan Bird led the way with a brace of goals for the villagers, with Kolbin Thorpe, Mitchell Collins and Oli Robinson also on target for Boro, who host Hedon Rangers Academy in the East Riding FA Junior Country Cup this Saturday.

A Joel Rollinson double fired Bridlington Town Rovers 1903 to a 2-1 home win against Humber Colts in the East Riding FA Junior Country Cup, while Ellis John and Connor Johnson struck two goals apiece as Brid Town Rovers Pandas roared to a 7-0 home win against Pocklington 3rds.

Harrison Banks, Oliver Fox and Jamie Murray also notched for Pandas.

Brid Town Rovers SFS were on the wrong end of a five-goal Premiership thriller at Beverley Town Development.

Town Rovers SFS will aim to return to winning ways at home to Easington United this Saturday.

Brid Town Reserves kick off a run of five away games on the spin with a trip to South Cave United on Saturday in the Humber Premier League.