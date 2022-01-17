Eastfield United battle back for 2-2 draw against Cayton Corinthians

Eastfield United pictured before the 2-2 Scarborough Sunday League draw at Cayton. Photos by Richard Ponter

In a very keenly-contested game Eastfield were fortunate to go in goalless at the half-time break as Cayton looked a constant threat, only fine saves from stand-in goalkeeper, player-boss Chris Milburn kept United from being two or three goals down.

Eastfield paid for some mistakes in the second half as Cayton took a two-goal lead through efforts from Brad Atkinson and Si Coupland.

United fought back with two late headers from Jamie Hartley to earn a share of the spoils.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cayton Corinthians drew 2-2 at home to Eastfield United

Man of the match for Eastfield was Tom Hickin for the second week running with a fine performance at the back, while Cayton's star man was Leeroy Donaldson

John Price's hat-trick steered Roscoes' Bar to a 6-1 win at Filey Flyers.

Al Wray also chipped in with a double, with a Sam Colling effort completing the scoring.

Man of the match for Roscoes was shared between defender Jack Douthwaite and Price.

Flyers started with 10 men, with boss Luke Page drafted in again.

After trailing 4-0 at the break Flyers improved in the second half and earned a penalty when Nathan Barber was brought down after some fancy footwork. Steve Chittenden slotted home the spot-kick.

Louis Mancrief was the man of the match for Flyers.

Newlands dug deep for a 1-0 home win against Valley.

Issy MacAuley scored the only goal of the game for Newlands with a great finish.

Home keeper Callum Myers saved a 60th-minute penalty and also pulled off a superb stop in the closing minutes to help his Newlands side hold on for the win.

Centre-back George Wilson was man of the match for Newlands, while Mark Wade also impressed after coming on as a sub for the hosts.

Sean Exley smacked in six goals as leaders Trafalgar coasted to a 12-0 win against Goal Sports.