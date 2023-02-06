​Edgehill and Itis Itis Rovers book their places in North Riding FA Challenge Cup semi-finals

Edgehill battle it out with Haxby Town during their cup clash PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

York League side Haxby Town visited the Pindar Leisure Centre in their last-eight encounter against Edgehill.

The visitors started strongly but the home side took the lead through Joe Gallagher,, as the captain poked him after a scramble from a corner-kick on 15 minutes.

Haxby got a deserved equaliser through Adam Chaplin, a fine passing move and a pull back from the left wing gave the midfielder chance to score from the edge of the box which he did.

Action

The scores were locked at 1-1 at the half-time interval.

When the second half started the hosts Edgehill began very well, Jamie Patterson controlling the midfield with the Link brothers, Ryan and Kieran, providing plenty of energy in the engine room.

The second goal came from excellent work by Joe Danby at left-back bursting forward and laying a ball to Gallagher who turned his defender and placed home into the bottom corner on 60 minutes.

Sean Exley had the chance to make it 3-1 but the keeper, 17-year-old Johny Dash, pulled off a great save to keep the York League side in it.

Edgehill

However the home team got a deserved third goal, exactly what their second half performance deserved through Jamie Patterson, as a Sean Exley long throw was flicked on by Kieran Link for Patterson to fire home.

Left-back Matty Dash claimed man of the match for the away team while striker Joe Gallagher got Edgehill’s man of the match.

Itis Itis Rovers left it late to claim a 2-1 win in their keenly-contested quarter-final on the road at North Riding League Division One leaders Lealholm.

Sam Pickard opened the scoring for the visitors, but Lealholm battled all the way and Loui Fergus equalised for the Tigers in the 62nd minute. But super-sub Brody Norton-Hunter pounced to hit the winner for Rovers in the 82nd minute with a great strike with the outside of his right boot. The Itis Itis man of the match was centre-back Cal Gravestock.

Edgehill skipper Joe Gallagher dodges a Haxby challenge.

