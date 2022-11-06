Edgehill and Itis Itis Rovers net North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup wins

Kieran Link in action for Edgehill in the cup win against Great Ayton

Edgehill battled back to win 3-2 at home to Great Ayton.

Ayton took the lead with a 50th-minute header and five minutes later made it 2-0 from the spot after Tommy Wilson’s handball.

Edgehill clawed one back on the hour, Sean Exley followed up his saved penalty to tap home. With time running out Frank Belt lined up a free-kick, the keeper spilt it, Exley pulled the ball back for skipper Joe Gallagher to smash home in the 85th minute.

Joe Gallagher heads in the late winner for Edgehill against Great Ayton

Three minutes later Gallagher headed in the winner after an Exley long throw..

Boss Alec Coulson said: “It was a brilliant comeback against a very good team.

"Jamie Patterson and Lloyd Henderson had very good games but Daniel Jones edged them for man of match.”

Itis Itis Rovers earned a 6-3 home win against Boro Rangers Development.

Player-manager Mikey Barker, Ali Jones, Josh Fergus, Kaine Rennison, Neil Forsyth and Tom Leason all netted a goal apiece for the Scarborough side.

Barker, who played up front on his own, was named as the man of the match for Rovers.

Newlands soared to a 7-0 win at Scalby in the Saturday League Cup.

Drew McCoubrey smashed in a hat-trick, with the other goals coming from Christopher Pearson (2), Reo Smith and Liam Mintoft.

