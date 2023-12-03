Edgehill and Rosedale secure victories in only local Saturday matches to beat the big freeze

​Edgehill and Scalby met at Pindar’s 4G pitch in the only Scarborough & District Football League game played on Saturday due to the adverse weather.

After a scrappy start Edgehill took the lead, Marshall Nock controlled volley found the bottom corner after a fine corner from Tommy Wilson.

Two minutes later, Luke Rees whipped a cross in only for the Scalby defender to poke into his own net. Scalby pulled a goal back which their work-rate deserved. Brandon Payne picked up a loose ball from 25 yards out and fired home the goal of the game.

Joel Ramm then had a penalty saved by impressive Scalby keeper Cameron Anderson, who was their star man. The Link brothers Ryan and Kieran scored a quickfire double right before half-time to make it 4-1.

Rosedale's Ryan Hewison was instrumental in sending his side to the summit of Beckett Division One in their victory over Wombleton Wanderers.

In the second half Scalby pulled another goal back, veteran Dave Oxley played a lovely ball down the wing for his son 16-year-old Sonny Oxley, in his first men’s game, to slot home.

Edgehill then took control, Wilson scored from the spot. Ryder Greening grabbed a deserved goal, then Ted Edwards moved up front and hit a brace.

Edgehill man of the match went to Kieron Link.

In the only newitts.com Beckett League match to be played, Rosedale worked hard for a 3-1 win against Wombleton at Malton’s 3G to take top spot in Division One.

Rosedale went in front thanks to a Shaun Spozio goal set up by Josh Butler, then Harvey Clacherty burst down the left and beat the keeper with an impressive shot from a tight angle after being played in by Dan Turnbull.

In the second half the win was sealed by a Turnbull goal from a Clacherty cross.

Wombleton got one back late on and missed a penalty in the dying seconds.