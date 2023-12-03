Edgehill and Rosedale secure victories in only local Saturday matches to beat the big freeze
After a scrappy start Edgehill took the lead, Marshall Nock controlled volley found the bottom corner after a fine corner from Tommy Wilson.
Two minutes later, Luke Rees whipped a cross in only for the Scalby defender to poke into his own net. Scalby pulled a goal back which their work-rate deserved. Brandon Payne picked up a loose ball from 25 yards out and fired home the goal of the game.
Joel Ramm then had a penalty saved by impressive Scalby keeper Cameron Anderson, who was their star man. The Link brothers Ryan and Kieran scored a quickfire double right before half-time to make it 4-1.
In the second half Scalby pulled another goal back, veteran Dave Oxley played a lovely ball down the wing for his son 16-year-old Sonny Oxley, in his first men’s game, to slot home.
Edgehill then took control, Wilson scored from the spot. Ryder Greening grabbed a deserved goal, then Ted Edwards moved up front and hit a brace.
Edgehill man of the match went to Kieron Link.
In the only newitts.com Beckett League match to be played, Rosedale worked hard for a 3-1 win against Wombleton at Malton’s 3G to take top spot in Division One.
Rosedale went in front thanks to a Shaun Spozio goal set up by Josh Butler, then Harvey Clacherty burst down the left and beat the keeper with an impressive shot from a tight angle after being played in by Dan Turnbull.
In the second half the win was sealed by a Turnbull goal from a Clacherty cross.
Wombleton got one back late on and missed a penalty in the dying seconds.
Man of the match was goalkeeper Josh Raines for coming off his line expertly to snuff out any Wombleton chances before they could transpire.