Edgehill and Seamer Sports move into Scarborough & District Saturday League Cup final

Declan Richardson scored twice as West Pier lost to Edgehill.

​Billy Logan fired in from close range after 12 minutes following a Joe Danby corner, and Sean Exley made it 2-0 after a fine team move.

Dec Richardson pulled one back right before half-time, despite loud Edgehill shouts for offside.

Logan made it 3-1 after the break, and with five minutes remaining Gary Thomas was adjudged to have fouled veteran Paul Provins and Richardson netted from the spot.

Westover won 3-2

Sam Garnett missed a great chance with the last kick of the game to level, firing wide from close range.

Edgehill meet Seamer in the final, 7.15pm kick off at the Sport Village this Wednesday.

Neil Thomas, Max Mcniven and Will Jenkinson shared Pier’s man of the match award.

Seamer earned their place in the final with a 3-0 win at Newby.

Sam Ward scored a double for Seamer, with Jake Gallagher also on target. Seamer’s man of match was Lucas Hastie in a great team performance.

Edgehill Reserves earned their place in the Frank White Trophy final against Newby with a 5-0 win at West Pier Reserves.

Westover Wasps worked hard for a 3-2 win at Scalby.

Westover scored first after about 10 minutes as a Tommy Day free-kick looped over everyone to find Jamie Hartley at the back post.

Scalby equalised just before half-time with a 20-yard strike from Callum Randerson, then the Westover keeper made a top-class save from a Zam Deans free-kick.

After the break, Martyn Kelly slotted home a second for Wasps at the back post after some great play from Jordan Gallagher on the wing.

Rob Spieght equalised for the Otters, then Zac Hansen scored a wonder goal from the edge of the box to win game.

Max Tadman missed an opportunity late on to equalise.

Wasps man of the match was Ryan Gallagher, Scalby’s star men were defenders Brad Smith and Sam Foy.