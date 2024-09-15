Edgehill, orange kit, won 3-2 ay Brid Spa. Photo by TCF Photography

Edgehill opened their account in the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North with a 3-2 comeback win at Bridlington Spa.​

The hosts went ahead on 10 minutes through Louie Miller and he added a second on 35 minutes, but Billy Logan halved the deficit five minutes before the interval.

Man of the match Joe Gallagher levelled the scores on the hour mark and Logan’s second completed the fightback on 76 minutes.

Newlands won 3-2 at home to Hessle Sporting Club Reserves in the League Senior Cup.

Rob Whitehead put the hosts ahead with a great lobbed finish, Dan Freer adding a second from the penalty spot and George Wilson making it 3-0 before Hessle pulled two goals back

Newlands man of the match was Travis Wood.

Scalby kicked off their league campaign with a 5-4 loss at Langtoft, despite leading the game three times.

The visitors took the lead through an own goal after great pressure from Callum Randerson and Brandon Payne, but Langtoft equalised.

Scalby regained the lead through a penalty from Randerson, good work from Luca Davey putting pressure on the Langtoft keeper to make the mistake.

Langtoft equalised again but Scalby made it 3-2 as great work from Luca Davey led to Payne scoring a tap-in.

The hosts scored two more then Randerson hit his second from a free-kick to make it 4-4 only for Langtoft to nick the winner.

Scalby men of the match were Callum O’Kieffe and Payne.

Newby slumped to a 4-0 loss at Market Weighton.

Ol Cooper made a brilliant penalty save for Newby, as did the home keeper, both sides hitting the woodwork.