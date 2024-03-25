Edgehill battle back to sink Newlands in District Cup semi-final thriller

Joe Danby was fouled for the crucial penalty which made it 4-4.

Edgehill started very well on the front foot and took an early lead, Joel Ramm free-kick floated into the top corner over keeper Brad Rowley from an angle.

Fifteen minutes in and it was the same combination - but this time Ramm from 25 yards put his laces through the pull, the swerve deceived Rowley to make it 2-0.

Against the run of play the excellent Terry Day scored a quick fire double, finding space and smashing home from distance.

Newby claimed victory in the Frank White Trophy semi-final.

Billy Logan restored the lead from close range to make it 3-2 at half-time.

Second half Edgehill pressed on to get the game won however Newlands man of the match Day had other ideas, the frontman picked a ball out of the air and rattled a stunning shot into the top corner from 30 yards.

With 10 minutes remaining Newlands took the lead, Day won a header and Tristan Mustoe lifted the ball over the advancing Edgehill keeper.

]With time running out holders Edgehill were looking for a chance and it came from the penalty spot, Ryan Colling fouled Joe Danby and well travelled striker Sean Exley smashed home.

Thirty seconds later Logan found space to drill the ball past Rowley and the comeback was complete.

Edgehill man of the match went to Kieran and Ryan Link who played days after their Dad Simon passed away.

Edgehill boss Alec Coulson said: “Our deepest condolences to Ange, Kieran and Ryan plus the rest of the Link family, we had a minutes silence before the game in tribute to Simon who came regularly to watch his lads play for Edgehill and I’m so glad we got the result for him.”

Newby claimed a 2-0 win against AFC Eastfield in the Frank White Trophy semi-final to earn a 5-4 win on aggregate.

After a goalless first half, Ashton Peterson put the villagers ahead with a cool finish.