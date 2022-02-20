Edgehill defeated West Pier 12-2 to book a place in the Harbour Cup final

The wet and windy weather meant only this cup-tie and the Scarborough Saturday League Division One clash between Scalby and Itis Itis Rovers were played, Rovers earning a 6-0 win in the league clash.

In the Harbour Cup semi, West Pier took an early lead on the counter attack from John Grayston who finished well after 10 minutes.

Five minutes later Tommy Wilson equalised for Edgehill when he struck a superb half-volley from 25 yards out into the top corner.

Jake Reeves made it 2-1, beating a couple of defenders and poking home. Reeves then added another with a low drive.

Ben David followed up a spilled shot to tap home and make it 4-1.

Terry Day scored a good header after 40 minutes to pull PIer back into it briefly, then Jamie Patterson finished the scoring in the first half to make it 5-2 with a neat touch and finish.

In the first minute of the second half Luke Rees lobbed the Pier keeper with his first touch of the game.

Reeves got another quick two goals to make it 8-2 and take his tally to four, and Patterson also added two to get his hat-trick, then Ryan Link and Max Wright completed the scoring.

The Edgehill man of the match was shared by Wilson at left-back and Reeves on the left wing, with Pier's star man Mikey Anderson.

In the only other game played, Josh Fergus bagged four goals as Itis Itis Rovers eased to a 6-0 win at Scalby in Division One.

The win was effectively wrapped up in the first half as Fergus notched a treble, Luke Jones fired in a penalty and player-boss Curtis Rose also netted,

Fergus added his fourth after the break to complete the scoring.

Rose said: "I had 20 players available to choose from, which just shows if we get the commitment of numbers there we can compete for the league again.

"Luke Jones grabbed our man on the match in a central defensive midfielder role with a special mention to Josh Fergus grabbing four goals and Ben Rowe back in goal for the first time in six months after breaking his leg."

The Scalby man of the match was James Clifford.