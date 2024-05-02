Edgehill​ cap superb season with 7-3 Scarborough FA District Cup final win against Amotherby & Swinton

Edgehill show off their haul of trophies from a superb season, after the 7-3 defeat of Amotherby in the District Cup final. PHOTOS: ZACH FORSTER

Amotherby made a dream start, going ahead after just two minutes, when George Peirson laid off to Ollie Towse, who fired into the bottom right corner from 25 yards, but Edgehill were soon level, writes Steve Adamson.

Joel Ramm dragged a shot wide and Ted Edwards had a header palmed away by keeper Nick Lock, before Marshall Nock crossed into the area, for Joe Gallagher to tap in at the back post.

Amotherby went close when Adam Stockell passed forward to Ollie Towse, who fired narrowly wide, then Matty Webster shot wide and Lloyd Henderson tackled Ollie Towse as he charged forward, but Edgehill soon took control, Gallagher fired straight at Lock and Jamie Patterson dinked a shot wide, before they went ahead from another ball into the box from Nock, this time Ramm slotting home from close range.

Edgehill, orange shirt, battle it out with Amotherby & Swinton. PHOTO: ZACH FORSTER

Edwards headed against the bar, then headed goalwards from the rebound, but keeper Lock pulled off a superb one-handed save. Adam Rapp kicked clear when Patterson raced into the area, and Gallagher blazed over.

Solid defending from Sam Flinton, Josh Towse, Robin Goforth and Alan Goforth frustrated Edgehill, but they went 3-1 up when Jamie Patterson fed Ryan Link, who fired into the top left corner from 20 yards just before the interval.

Luke Rees shot wide early in the second half, but then scored twice in the space of three minutes to put Edgehill 5-1 up, first latching onto a Patterson through-ball and heading in the rebound after Lock had saved his initial shot, then Kieran Link played him through, and he rounded the keeper to slot home.

Amotherby tried to fight back, Ollie Towse was tackled by Nock as he charged forward, then Flinton ran through, but was halted by Ryan Link’s strong challenge, and Owen I’Anson dived to tip away a shot from Alex Croall.

Edgehill celebrate one of their goals in the cup win against Amotherby.

An offside flag against Edgehill on 53 minutes saw keeper Lock hoist the free-kick forward from 20 yards inside his own half, the ball sailed over keeper I’Anson into the net, but the goal was ruled out, as it was an indirect free-kick.

Josh Towse sent over a free-kick, and Stockell headed just over, before Edgehill went 6-1 up with a brilliant 25-yard chip from Gallagher, but Amotherby quickly pulled one back, with perhaps the best goal of the game, a stunning hooked shot from Peirson that nestled inside the right-hand post.

Gallagher fired narrowly over, then Edgehill made it 7-2 when a Ryan Link cross was headed home by Billy Logan.

A Rees shot was well saved by Lock, but Amotherby finished the game strongly, a Nathan Cross pass into the area was tapped home by Matt Bean, then a Cross shot was blocked by Gary Thomas and Kieran Wall fired just wide.

Edgehill celebrate one of their seven goals in the final win.

EDGEHILL - I’Anson, Nock, Danby, Edwards, Henderson, Patterson(c), R. Link, K. Link, Rees, Gallagher, Ramm (rolling subs) - Logan, Exley, Wilson, Thomas, Jones

AMOTHERBY - Lock, Flinton, A.Goforth, Stockell, Rapp(c), Croall, Webster, Towse, Peirson (rolling subs) - J. Cross, N. Cross, Bean, Assanowicz, Wall

REFEREE - Richard Brine

GOALS - EDGEHILL - Joe Gallagher 10, 62, Joel Ramm 19, Ryan Link 37,Luke Rees 49, 51, Billy Logan 84 AMOTHERBY - Ollie Towse 2, George Peirson 65, Matt Bean 87

GOAL ATTEMPTS - EDGEHILL 20 (10 on target) AMOTHERBY 9 (4 on target)

CORNERS - EDGEHILL 14 AMOTHERBY 4

OFFSIDES - EDGEHILL 9 AMOTHERBY 1

MAN OF THE MATCH - Joe Gallagher (Edgehill)