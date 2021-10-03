Edgehill claim 3-0 victory at Newlands

Tommy Wilson in action, who scored the opening goal Photo by Alec Coulson

New signing Tommy Wilson swept home the opener for Edgehill halfway through the first half.

Early in the second half Joe Gallagher put in some excellent work up top to rob the Newlands defence of the ball and smash home from 25 yards into the top corner.

The game was wrapped up by skipper Jamie Patterson, who earned man of the match, as he was quickest to react and poked home from a corner.

Patterson was pushed closely by Kieran Link in a great result for a much depleted squad who saw three reserve players start and another on the bench.

Itis Itis Rovers romped to a 7-1 win at a depleted West Pier.

Mike Barker smashed in four goals for Rovers, his final effort a 40-yard strike.

The other scorers for the away side were Ellis Wilson, Tom Goddard and Charlie Birley, Jordan Scott notching for Pier thanks to good link-up play with Rich Tolliday

Rovers boss Jordan Lee said: "Man of the match was Curtis Ireland with the most ridiculous assist, for Wilson, ever seen in local league football."

An angry Pier manager Johnny McGough said: "We had a bare 11 and I had to play centre-back. We gifted them four goals with school boy errors.

"I'd like to praise lads who turned up I can't fault our efforts but I'd also like to call out the lads who didn't show. It seems every team is having same problems, the lack of commitment these days is pathetic.

"My man of the match was Mikey Anderson, he had a great game at centre-back."

Pier are on the lookout for more players, and if anyone wants to join the club they can contact McGough on 07468 560803.

Zac Hansen smashed in four goals as Westover Wasps hammered a weakened Newby 10-2 in Division Two,

Jack South also hit a brace, with George Walmsley, Rob Whitehead, Josh Wallace and an own goal completing the rout.

The weakened visitors put in a defiant second-half performance and scored through Josh Kelly and an Owen Mansell penalty, both scorers aged only 16.

Fellow 16-year-old debutant Charlie Sugden-Walshe was the man of the match.

Filey Town Reserves powered to a 7-3 home win against Goal Sports.

Town made a fast start with Joe Gage scoring in the first couple of minutes, the hosts controlling the game from the start to go 3-0 up, an own goal reducing the deficit.

Max Gage went on to net a hat-trick, Nathan Barber scoring two, and Jonny Keeble another goal.

There was a great performance from the outstanding Liam Wainwright with a special mention to 16-year-old Ben Robson who put in his best performance for Town.

Goal Sports veteran Gaz Maw and 16-year-old Marcus Lammy netted, the latter scoring his first goal in senior football, with an own goal also boosting their tally.

Man of the match for the visitors was Nick Craggs.

Seamer suffered a 3-1 home loss in the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup to Sporting Knavesmire.

Jensen Bradbury and Tom Greenwood both missed great one-on-one opportunities within the first 10 minutes breaking through direct from long goal kicks from Archie Graham.

The hosts settled in and took the lead midway through the first half with a neat finish from Bradbury after a scrappy build-up, as the villagers edged a scrappy first half.

The York side started strong and equalised soon after the break with some lovely fast football turning that left Seamer standing.

The game then became end-to-end and very open, and in the difficult wet and windy conditions it was always going to be who could punish an opposition error.

Sporting did take advantage after multiple sloppy passes from Seamer to snatch it in the 85th minute.

Seamer piled it on in the last few minutes and some great footwork to beat three men and a shot from Dan Jewitt should have been the equaliser but a top class save denied him.