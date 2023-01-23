Edgehill make a sliding challenge

Park had early chances in the game played at the Eskdale School 3G pitch, as Tom Shrimpton hit both posts with the Edgehill goalkeeper saving another from him after racing clear.

The visitors also started well though and found themselves 3-0 up within 15 minutes.

Joe Danby was on the corners for Jamie Patterson and Joe Gallagher to score from close range.

Park go on the attack.

Sean Exley then scored a penalty and a cute finish from the edge of the box from the marksman made it 4-0 at the half-time break.

Fishburn had a very good opening 20 minutes of the second half and the Academy lads pulled a deserved goal back on the hour mark through Ruben Mason and could have reduced the deficit further with great chances for Shane Bannister and Brown.

Fishburn pulled a deserved goal back after the break but Kieran Link made sure the three points came back to Scarborough with a step over and drilled shot into the bottom corner.

Danby, who was playing left-back, was selected as the man of the match for Edgehill, while Shrimpton was named as the man of the match for the home side, with Harry Mothersdale also impressing for the Whitby-based team.

Edgehill take aim at the Park goal

Sean Exley

Edgehill