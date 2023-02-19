Edgehill earn Scarborough & District FA Cup quarter-final victory at Middleton Rovers
Edgehill worked hard for a 3-1 win at Hutton Cranswick against Middleton Rovers in the Scarborough FA District Cup quarter-final.
In a tight first half Edgehill took the lead after 20 minutes.
A Joel Ramm lay-off set up Ryan Link who smashed home a brilliant half-volley from 30 yards giving the Middleton goalkeeper no chance.
Middleton started the second half strong, Ramm and veteran Wayne Aziz clearing one off the line between them and keeper Callum Malone making a top class save keeping the score at 1-0.
After an hour Edgehill made it 2-0, Marshall Nock getting his first goal for the first team reacting quickest in the box and placing home from five yards out.
Middleton did pull one back with a looping header, however man of the match and skipper Jamie Patterson secured the win, the keeper dropped a simple cross and Patterson toe-poked home from close range.
Itis Itis Rovers lost 5-4 at home to North Riding League Division One side Whitby Fishermen’s Society in a cup thriller.
Itis Itis man of the match Luke Jones scored twice for the home side, with Sam Pickard and Andy Afierye also on target.
A depleted Newlands earned a 1-0 home Scarborough & District League win against a weakened Newby thanks to Rob Whitehead’s great second-half strike.
Ellis Sellars was named as the Newlands man of the match for a strong display at centre-back.
Newby’s star man was Jack Mallen on his debut with Joe Smith and Adam Martin impressing.