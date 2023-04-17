Edgehill fight back for District FA Cup semi-final win at West Pier

Edgehill twice came back from a goal down to win 4-2 at Pier.

The visitors started strongly but Pier went 1-0 up from a Will Jenkinson header from a corner. The champs soon equalised with a Sean Exley penalty, but Pier, who had to change their keeper to manager Johnny McGough on 15 minutes after Brad Atkinson’s injurey, regained the lead with a superb finish from man of the match Paul Provins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away team equalised again when Joe Gallagher headed in Exley’s corner, and Edgehill took control as Gallagher got his second after good work from Luke Rees.

Joel Ramm netted the fourth goal in Edgehill's semi-final win at Pier.

The win was sealed when veteran Joel Ramm finished a one-on-one past stand-in keeper McGough.

Newlands lost out 4-0 at North Riding Division One high-flyers Fishermen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Itis Itis Rovers player-boss Mike Barker led by example with four goals as his side won 6-2 at Newby to move into the final of the League Trophy, where they’ll face Edgehill on Friday at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Neil Forsyth and sub Josh Fergus scored another goal apiece, with Barker named man of the match.

Cam MacDonald had opened the scoring for Newby, Si Coupland adding their second to make it 4-2.

Kene Knowles and Ashton Peterson shared the man of the match award for Newby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad