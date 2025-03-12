Edgehill fight back to beat rivals Bridlington Spa 6-1 in Scarborough FA District Cup quarter-final

Edgehill's Billy Logan hit a hat-trick at home to Bridlington Spa in Saturday's Scarborough FA District Cup quarter-final.

​Edgehill continued their superb form this season with a 6-1 win at home to rivals Bridlington Spa in the Scarborough FA District Cup quarter-final on Saturday afternoon.

​Spa, who are battling with Edgehill for the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship North title, took a early lead through Tom Coates against the run of play with a defensive mix-up between goalkeeper Liam Cooper and the back four.

Edgehill regained their composure and responded with Billy Logan firing home neatly and Josh Greening scoring.

Greening scored his second of the game and Ryan Link capped a fine midfield display with a nice finish from 18 yards.

Logan was in ruthless form with two more goals to complete his hat-trick and a comfortable 6-1 win.

Ryan Link was named as the Edgehill man of the match while Greening put in a fine display up front.

Newlands earned a 2-1 win on the road at Flamborough in the Championship North.

Brandon Payne put the visitors, who were weakened once again, ahead after 15 minutes with a great finish from an acute angle.

Boro were on top in the first half but Newlands defended excellently and in the second half the visitors came out a slot stronger and dominated most of the remainder of the game.

Tristan Mustoe put Newlands 2-0 ahead with a penalty after great work by Tom Sutherland to earn the spot-kick.

Boro pulled a late goal back after a corner but it did not detract from a great overall team performance from Newlands.

Boss Dan Sheader said: “The back four were solid, 50-year-old Matty Sheader stepped in at right-back had an unbelievable game, Mustoe stood out in the middle of the park and Sutherland also impressed once again.”

An understrength AFC Eastfield was second best in every department at Bishop Wilton, the 7-2 win for the hosts sealing the Division Four title.

An early 2-0 lead set the pace and only heroics from keeper Kian Drury kept the score down.

Bishop Wilton added four more goals in the second half before AFC Eastfield replied through Martyn Kelly.

The home team added their seventh goal and Conor Fiddy pulled one back from a penalty.

Eastfield’s men of the match were Drury and Fiddy.