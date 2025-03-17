Edgehill hammer Newby 10-2 to close in on ER County Championship North title victory

Edgehill hammered Newby 10-2 to close in on ER County Championship North title victory

Edgehill roared back to the top of the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship North with an impressive 10-2 home win against Newby on Saturday.

Edgehill know that if they can win their next league game, scheduled to be on Saturday at an in-form Seamer Sports, they will win the league title.

Billy Logan smashed in four goals, with man of the match Josh Fergus (2), Jamie Patterson, Joel Ramm, Liam Cooper and Tyler Richardson also on target.

Sub Jack Atkinson-Smith scored both Newby’s goals.

Seamer Sports earned a 3-1 home win against Flamborough AFC.

Zac Hastie's chipped shot beat the keeper from the edge of the box early in the first half to equalise.

Seamer were unplayable in the second half with George Birley and Harley Thornton scoring near identical goals both placed in the top right corner from the edge of the box.

The hosts’ man of the match was Harry Holden with a great defensive display, including a great sliding block at the near post denying Boro an equaliser.

AFC Eastfield slipped to a 5-2 loss at Division Four promotion rivals Cross Keys.

Despite a promising start with Darren Clough opening the scoring from a direct free-kick the opposition took control of the game combined with defensive errors and raced to a 3-1 lead at half time.

Second-placed Cross Keys added two more goals and Dan Bradbury replied with a consolation goal.

AFC Eastfield will focus their efforts in the last remaining games to secure the third promotion place.

Man of the match for the visitors was Cailum Webster.