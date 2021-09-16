Edgehill handed tough Saturday League opener at Itis Itis Rovers

Saturday League action

The Saturday League kicks off with all six Division One sides in action, while there are four matches in Division Two.

Hunmanby United and Seamer left the first division, while Flamborough and Eastfield Athletic quit the second division over the summer.

The Division One teams will play each other three times so they will have 15 matches, while the Division Two sides will have 14 games, playing each other home and away.

Itis Itis Rovers play host to top-flight rivals Edgehill, while West Pier, now managed by Johnny McGough, entertain Newlands and Scalby head to Nathan Vernon's Filey Town.

Edgehill Reserves will be at home to Seamer Sports Reserves in Division Two, the second string carrying on in this division despite their first team pulling out of the league.

The league allowed Seamer to do this due to their side being mainly made up of young players stepping up from the junior set-up and reserve players.

Newby, formerly known as FC Rosette, will kick off at home to Filey Town Reserves, who are now managed by Craig Oliver.

The remaining two games see Newlands Reserves tackle visitors Goal Sports and West Pier Reserves heading to Westover.

In the Sunday League, Angel head to Newlands and Trafalgar play host to Eastfield United.