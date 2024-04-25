Edgehill hit Kirkdale United for six to win Scarborough & District FA Harbour Cup final

Edgehill show off the Harbour Cup after 6-1 final win against Kirkdale United at the Flamingo Land Stadium. PHOTOS BY JOHN WESTGARTH (WANDERING PHOTOGRAPHY)

A dominant first half saw them lead 2-0 at the interval, but Kirkdale battled hard in the second half, and it took two goals in the last five minutes to wrap up Edgehill’s third trophy of the season (after the League Cup and North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup), writes Steve Adamson.

It was one-way traffic in the opening half, Billy Logan teed up Joel Ramm, who fired straight at keeper Rob Galtrey, a Luke Rees shot was blocked by Tommy Kyte, and Joe Danby volleyed wide, before they opened the scoring on 13 minutes with a fabulous goal, when Danby wriggled past two defenders and fired into the bottom right corner.

Ramm had a strike blocked by Frasier Northcote-Coon, a Rees shot was safely held by the keeper and a ball across the goalmouth from Danby was hacked clear by Tom Hepton.

Man of the match Joel Ramm on the attack for the winners Edgehill.

Danby sent over a corner on 26 minutes and ref John Chalk spotted a push in a crowded goalmouth, but Billy Logan’s weak penalty was saved by Galtrey.

In rare Kirkdale attacks, Fin Burbridge sent a through-ball towards Josh Campbell-Carter, but a timely Teddy Edwards tackle averted the danger, then a low 30-yard free-kick from Sean Murray was pushed away by diving Edgehill keeper Owen I’Anson.

Edgehill created further chances, Rees headed wide, the impressive Ramm tried three long-range strikes, one was easily saved and the other two whistled just over, then Kieran Link volleyed over.

United’s back four of Kyte, Hepton, Murray and Frasier Northcote-Coon defended superbly, and Mark Parris battled away in midfield, but Edgehill doubled their lead in the 42nd minute, when Danby passed across the goalmouth, and Rees slid in to net at the back post.

Edgehill skipper Joe Gallagher holds off a Kirkdale United player.

Kirkdale began the second half brightly, as Burbridge burst clear, but Gary Thomas got in a strong tackle, Murray fired straight at I’Anson, then their star player, the skilful Brandon Smith curled a shot past the far post, but Edgehill added a third goal, when the lively Danby squared to Ramm, who netted from close range.

Kirkdale hit back four minutes later when Hepton passed forward to Fin Burbridge, who neatly turned and fired into the bottom left corner.

United faded in the latter stages and Edgehill began to create further chances. Ryan Link shot straight at Galtrey, who also dealt with a number of crosses into his area, but Edgehill went 4-1 up on 72 minutes as Marshall Nock’s cross deflected off Northcote-Coon and looped into the net.

Euan Sturgenor blasted a long-range shot at I’Anson, but then Ryan Link fired over at the other end, before two late goals completed the scoring.

Edgehill's Billy Logan races to get to the ball before a Kirkdale rival.

Jamie Patterson laid off to Rees, who fired in a fifth, then a Joe Gallagher header forced a terrific flying save from Galtrey, but in the dying seconds, Ramm’s pin-point cross from the right was headed in at the back post by Robbie Coulson.

EDGEHILL - I’Anson, Jones, Wilson, Thomas, Edwards, K. Link, Ramm, Gallagher (c), Logan, Rees, Danby (rolling subs) - R. Link, Patterson, Nock, Coulson

KIRKDALE - Galtrey (c), Kyte, Hepton, Murray, E. Surgenor, Bowsher, Josh Campbell-Carter, Burbridge, Northcote-Coon, Parris, Smith. (rolling subs) - Gilleard, Dawson, Jack Campbell-Carter, N.Surgenor, Dobson

REFEREE - John Chalk

GOALS - EDGEHILL- Joe Danby 13, Luke Rees 42, 86, Joel Ramm 52, Frasier Northcote-Coon og 72, Robbie Coulson 90 KIRKDALE - Finlay Burbridge 56.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - EDGEHILL 19 (9 on target) KIRKDALE 9 (5 on target)

CORNERS - EDGEHILL 8 KIRKDALE 3

OFFSIDES - EDGEHILL 4 KIRKDALE 1

MAN OF THE MATCH - Joel Ramm (Edgehill)