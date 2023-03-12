Edgehill hit Rosedale for six to earn Scarborough FA Harbour Cup final berth

Edgehill beat Rosedale to move into the Harbour Cup final.

Sean Exley and Neil Thomas scored two goals apiece, Joe Danby and Jamie Patterson also on target as the hosts dominated at Pindar, with Tommy Wilson man of the match and veteran Liam Cooper impressing at right-back.

Edgehill Reserves claimed a 3-2 Scarborough League win at Scalby.

The visitors scored against the run of play in the eighth minute, Liam Eyre pulling back for Ted Edwards to tap home. After 20 minutes Joe Nock put winger Eyre through to make it 2-0.

Newby beat Seamer 2-1.

Scalby came back into the game and scored twice through Sam Foy, the first after great work by Sam Medd, then five minutes later Foy finished calmly after a great ball by Finlay Marsh.

Right on half-time striker Ted Edwards nipped through three players to shoot and hit his brother Max to score an own goal to finish the scoring.

Edgehill veteran Andrew Noon and Eyre shared the man of the match. Scalby’s men of the match were Foy and Cameron McDonald.

West Pier went top after a 4-2 win at home to Newlands.

Pier went ahead through a Dec Richardson goal after some good work from Benny Davis, then John Grayston tapping home from 10 yards after a great ball by Richardson and Davis smashed in a third from 12 yards.

Newlands’ Tristan Mustoe pulled a goal back from the penalty spot before the break, then Liam Mintoft scored with a stunning shot from the halfway line, from the second-half kick-off, but Richardson made sure of the Pier win, racing clear to score after a great ball from Davis, Newlands had two great late efforts cleared off the line.

Davis and Jayden Rodgerson were Pier’s star men, and Newlands’ award was shared by keeper Tom Cammish and right-back Ross Kevan.

Newby won 2-1 at home to Seamer Sports.

​​​​​​Newby got off to a flying start, and scored within three minutes, after a flurry of corners Cam MacDonald got his head to a Callum Andrews corner.

Chances came thick and fast at both ends, Connor Myerscough going close for Seamer while Kene Knowles made the Seamer keeper work.

After half an hour, MacDonald raced on to a Dan Kempson through ball and smashed it into the bottom corner to claim his second.

The second half started in a similar vein with an end to end game, Newby soaking up pressure then breaking quickly, Newby almost went further ahead when veteran Dean Andrews aimed a screamer towards the top corner only for keeper Jack Adams tipping it over the bar.

More chances came for Knowles and MacDonald, but Newby were nearly made to pay for missed chances when Seamer pulled one back through striker Sam Ward, the latter beating the defender to the ball to head it home.

Newby were now breaking away regularly with Seamer chasing an equaliser and should have put the game to bed with chances coming thick and fast, but the game ended 2-1 to the home side.

