Edgehill hit West Pier for six

Tommy Wilson netted for Edgehill

The home side started well and a Kieran Link header gave them an early lead against a Pier side who travelled with no subs..

Josh Fergus then worked his way round a few Pier defenders only to be felled in the box. Tommy Wilson coolly converted the spot-kick.

This became 3-0 when Josh Pickin crossed for 18-year-old debutant Marcus O’Flanagan to tap home.

Fergus made it 4-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Pier started well in the second half and got a deserved goal back through Brad Atkinson, but Fergus made it 5-1, seizing upon on a mistake in the Pier defence.

Fergus then floated a lovely cross in over stand-in keeper, boss Johnny McGough, for Connor Avison to nod home.

Edgehill man of match went to left-back Pickin, while Fergus also did well, the Pier man of the match was Mikey Anderson.

Itis Itis Rovers also booked their place in the next round with a 4-2 win at home to Scalby, despite the hosts playing with nine men at one stage.

Scalby opened the scoring through Sam Foy's lob after a great pass from George Wilson, but Rovers roared back to lead 3-1 at half-time.

Liam Mancrief poked home a goalmouth scramble, then Liam Buglass finished into the top corner from 18 yards and Sam Pickard hit a penalty just before the interval.

The villagers reduced the deficit with a stunning 30-yard free-kick from Scott Wilson that flew into the top corner, but despite a determined effort from the away side it was Rovers who made sure of their place in the next round when Mike Barker scored with 10 minutes remaining with an excellent chipped effort from 20 yards after a counter-attack.

Man of the match for Rovers was captain Sam Pickard.

Interim Itis Itis manager Curtis Rose said: "We were up against it with several players playing with injuries and we were down to nine men at one point, so I'm glad to get into the hat.

"Credit to Scalby they battled hard until the end "

The Scalby men of the match were Josh Evers and George Wilson.

Newlands Reserves won 6-3 at Sinnington to progress to the second round of the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup.

Kieran Wade led the way with a brace of goals for Newlands, with Fin McGregor, Ben Dolan, Lee McLaughlin and Harry Greek also on target.

Seamer Sports bowed out 5-4 on penalties at home to Beckett League Division One side Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

The scores were locked at 4-4 after 90 minutes, man of the match Tommy Adams hitting a hat-trick and Gaz Lawton the other goal.

Dan Jewitt was the only Seamer man to miss from the spot as the Moorsiders marched on with a 5-4 shoot-out win.

Filey Town Reserves also went out of the cup, crashing to an 8-1 loss at Beckett League Division One outfit Kirkdale United.

The visitors went behind to a penalty after failing to convert some chances of their own, and by half-time they were well adrift at 4-1 down, Johnny Keeble on target.

A Liam Wainwright effort found the net but was disallowed for handball early in the second half, United then pulled clear with four more goals.

Wainwright and Ben Eblet shared the man of the match award.

In the second division of the Scarborough Saturday League, Division Two leaders Westover Wasps hammered Goal Sports 8-1.