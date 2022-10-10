Tyson Stubbings scores for Edgehill in their 3-1 home Scarborough & District League win against Itis Itis Rovers PHOTO BY ALEC COULSON

Both teams were missing some key players and it was Itis Itis who started the better team.

Ten minutes in they deservedly took the lead after good work from ex Scarborough pace man Michael Barker who beat his man and crossed for Robbie Scarbouough to sweep home.This seemed to spur Edgehill on 15 minutes later Kieran Link was fouled in the box, referee Tom Shepherdson pointed to the spot.

Frank Belt stepped up to take the penalty, unfortunately for Edgehill Belt smashed the ball over nearly clearing the fence at Pinder.On 35 minutes Edgehill got their deserved equaliser through Kieran Link fired home from the edge of the box after good work from Tyson Stubbings.

Edgehill's Harry Ward takes on two Rovers defenders

Right before half-time Stubbings was fouled on the edge of the box and journeyman Joel Ramm stepped up to fire the free-kick into the top corner on the keepers side giving Ben Rowe no chance.Into the second half and with Edgehill dominating proceedings it was Barker had the best chance on the counter-attack hitting the bar.With 15 minutes remaining Stubbings sealed the win heading home a Harry Ward corner from close-range.Stubbings collected the man of the match award with Jamie Patterson and Darren Jones having good games.

Edgehill Reserves won by the same scoreline as their first team, triumphing at home to Seamer Sports.

It was a scrappy first 20 minutes for both teams until a cross from stand-in player-manager Andy Noon where Marshall Nock rose highest to make it 1-0.

Seamer levelled through Sam Ward before the break.

Rovers keeper Ben Rowe

After a good start to the second half Logan Atkin took advantage of a goalmouth scramble and smashed it into the net from 10 yards out.

Seamer were then pressing for an equaliser and sent everyone but the keeper up, then a headed clearance from Noon fell to Marshall Nock who lobbied the scrambling keeper from 40 yards out to make it 3-1.

Noon gave Josh Pickin the man of the match award, with Alex Sheader and Alfie Pearce sharing the star man honours for the villagers.

Hot-shot Dec Richardson blasted in four goals as West Pier won 7-2 at Fishburn Park Academy.

Veteran Paul Provins, John Grayston and young centre-back Charlie Ionascu, who was also man of the match, also notched for Pier.

The visitors led 4-0 at the break but after the break the young Park team halved the deficit thanks to goals from Ellis Upton and Harry Coates, both of them impressive finishes from 15 yards after good build-up play.

Fishburn man of the match was 16-year-old Elliot Coates, with credit to the youngsters whose keeper and back four were all just 16.

Scalby worked hard for their 4-2 home win in the derby clash against Newby.

The home side opened the scoring through Dan Virr’s 15th-minute toe-poked effort into the bottom corner of the net after good play from Morgan Beal.

Newby equalised after a strong spell, great work down the right from Luqa Borg crossed the ball in for Cam MacDonald to volley home. On the half-hour mark, Virr smacked a 30-yard volley into the top corner.

Further goals from Rob Speight and Sam Foy, who worked hard up front, made it 4-1 to the hosts at half-time.

Newby piled the pressure on in the second half, Simon Coupland scoring to make it 4-2, but fine saves from the Scalby keeper to deny Cal Andrews and Charlie Doubtfire and strong defence ensured the hosts held on for the win.